Justin Sun issued a statement calling on the WLFI team to unfreeze its tokens and not damage the project's credibility

PANews reported on September 5th that Justin Sun had just published a letter to the World Liberty Financials (WLFI) team on the X platform: "As one of WLFI's early major investors, I not only invested money, but also placed my trust and support on the future of the project. However, during the project's operation, my tokens were unreasonably frozen. As an early investor, I participated in the investment just like everyone else and deserve the same rights. I call on the team to respect these principles and unfreeze my tokens."

Justin Sun added that a truly outstanding financial brand must be built on fairness, transparency, and trust, not through unilateral actions like freezing investor assets. Such actions not only infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of investors but also potentially undermine World Liberty's broader credibility.

Earlier today, news broke that after Justin Sun transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens, his wallet was blacklisted by the project .