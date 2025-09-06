Justin Sun Reveals He Made Another Major Purchase of the Altcoin He Was “Kicked Out” Of

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun announced a $20 million investment in two Trump-linked assets, stating that cryptocurrency companies listed on US exchanges are “undervalued.”

Sun announced that it will be purchasing $10 million worth of ALTS (Alt5 Sigma) shares and $10 million worth of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens.

“We believe US-listed crypto stocks present a significant opportunity. Therefore, I will be purchasing $10 million worth of ALTS and $10 million worth of WLFI,” Sun said in a statement.

The investment announcement comes on the heels of Sun’s tensions with Trump-backed World Liberty Financial. WLFI froze more than $100 million in crypto assets Sun had purchased from the project. Sun, however, reacted by arguing that the tokens were “sacred and inviolable” and demanding equal rights.

Justin Sun is known as one of the most controversial figures in the crypto world. Sun, whose fortune is estimated to exceed $12 billion, was among the notable figures at a private dinner hosted by President Donald Trump for memecoin buyers in May. However, his recent falling out with the Trump team is reportedly escalating tensions, particularly his investment in another Trump-linked cryptocurrency.

*This is not investment advice.

