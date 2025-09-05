Justin Sun: Will purchase $10 million worth of ALTS and $10 million worth of WLFI

By: PANews
2025/09/05 22:01
Union
U$0.01038-9.50%
SUN
SUN$0.021097-3.05%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1817+1.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+4.63%
Sigma
SIGMA$0.010104+3.05%

PANews reported on September 5 that Justin Sun tweeted that he would buy $10 million worth of ALTS and $10 million worth of WLFI at market prices, calling U.S.-listed cryptocurrency stocks "undervalued opportunities."

Note: ALTS should be ALT5 Sigma, the company that launched the WLFI token treasury strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+3.07%
Comedian
BAN$0.098-2.05%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Share
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00033+32.53%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003263+3.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Share
South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

South Korea’s FSC has rolled out new rules for crypto lending, citing that the interest on this service is now capped at 20%. The post South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Nowchain
NOW$0.0072-1.63%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/05 23:39
Share

Trending News

More

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24