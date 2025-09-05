Justin Sun’s wallet was blacklisted by the project after he transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens.

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, on-chain data indicates that World Liberty Financial, backed by the Trump family, blacklisted Justin Sun's wallet early this morning after he transferred $9 million worth of WLFI tokens. WLFI's price began to fall hours before Sun's transfer. Coingecko data shows that WLFI has fallen 13.8% in the past 24 hours.

Justin Sun posted on the X platform: "Our address was only used for a few routine exchange deposit tests with extremely low amounts. The address was subsequently dispersed. It was not involved in any buying and selling operations and could not have had any impact on the market."