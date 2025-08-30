JYP Entertainment Stock Steady Aug 29 2025: Stray Kids, TWICE, GIRLSET

Stray Kids attends Stray Kids’s the 4th album ‘KARMA’ press conference at Conrad Seoul in Yeongdeungpo-gu on August 22, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images) ImaZins via Getty Images

With some of its internationally recognized artists like Stray Kids and TWICE hitting major milestones, JYP Entertainment’s stock stood solid on Friday, August 29, 2025. Despite a slight drop in the stock on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) this past week, the K-pop company should ultimately close August on a high note.

According to the day’s final reports from the KOSDAQ trading board, JYP stock closed at 72,700 Korean won (about $52.29), losing just 500 KRW (about 35 cents) for the day to deliver a 0.68% decrease for the day.

Stray Kids’ Good KARMA Earns 3 Million Sales in a Week

Stray Kids’ newest album, KARMA, is closing its first week of release setting some major landmarks.

Since dropping on August 22, 2025, the new LP sold a massive 3,036,360 copies around the world, according to South Korea’s real-time album sales website Hanteo Chart. According to reports, this is the largest sales week for any album in 2025, with KARMA easily securing the highest first-week sales of any K-pop release so far this year.

It wasn’t just physical sales where the JYP boy band dominated either: On Spotify, KARMA earned a reported 18.26 million streams in its first day out, breaking the highest single-day streams for a K-pop release this year too. Meanwhile, the album’s lead single “CEREMONY” hit No. 27 on the platform’s global Daily Top Songs Chart with over 2.52 million streams on the day of its release.

Early industry predictions also anticipate KARMA earning over 315,000 album units in the U.S., which would secure the group’s historic seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. If the predictions prove true, Stray Kids will become the K-pop artist with the most chart-toppers in America, breaking their tie with BTS, who also have six No. 1s.

With Stray Kids spending the past year performing around the world for their massively successful dominATE World Tour (more on that below), ending the six-leg international trek in Rome on July 30, the perfectly timed late-August release of KARMA allows the million-plus fans they reached in concert to connect with new music quickly.

KARMA is also special for the group’s production team, 3RACHA (which consists of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han), taking part in writing all the album’s tracks, making it feel that much more special to fans.

TWICE Top Japan’s Daily Charts With ENEMY

While Stray Kids just took over the K-pop charts with KARMA, JYP’s representative girl group TWICE flew to No. 1 in Japan with their latest album geared at the country.

Released this week, ENEMY is TWICE’s sixth album with original Japanese material, marking the group’s first since releasing DIVE in July 2024, and tenth Japan release overall following the compilation record #TWICE5 from May with Japanese versions of their K-pop hits.

ENEMY instantly flew to the top of the Daily Album Ranking of Japan’s Oricon chart dated August 26, 2025, and has stayed at the No. 1 position for three days straight. All of TWICE’s Japanese studio albums have hit the No. 1 or No. 2 slot on the Oricon Albums Chart, with ENEMY looking to make a similar impact in the world’s second-largest music market.

Embracing more rock sounds throughout the nine tracks on ENEMY, member Dahyun co-wrote two tracks (album opener “Up to You” as well as the b-side “Glow”). Meanwhile, the group’s leader Jihyo co-wrote the single “Like 1,” which was produced by Taka and Toru of legendary J-rock band ONE OK ROCK.

GIRLSET Drop “Commas” Following VCHA Rebrand

On the other side of the world, JYP Entertainment’s first U.S.-based group GIRLSET launched its hotly anticipated debut single “Commas” on Friday, August 29. Consisting of members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, and Savanna, the quartet is a relaunch of a previously six-member girl group named VCHA, created on the pioneering K-pop singing competition A2K, or America 2 Korea.

Streaming in 2023 through YouTube, A2K was the first show of its kind with JYP Entertainment’s foray into finding and developing talent in the U.S., paving the way for other K-pop companies to launch and navigate similar spaces like HYBE’s Dream Academy that created KATSEYE, and SM and Kakao Entertainment partnering with British television production company Moon&Back Media for the U.K. boy band dearALICE.

Being first to market is always risky, with no roadmap handy, and VCHA eventually went inactive after releasing a string of singles. In late 2024, then-17-year-old member KG announced she was terminating her contract with JYP and pursuing legal action against the company’s USA division. The group’s youngest member, Kaylee, 15, excited the group in July 2025. Earlier this month, KG and JYP USA announced that both parties had settled the lawsuit and parted amicably.

At the same time of the settlement, VCHA’s social media accounts began changing into a new name, GIRLSET, with JYP soon announcing the group’s new look as a quartet and new music on the way.

“Commas” is the first official taste of GIRLSET, with the group debuting a fiercer and edgier look than the wholesome image portrayed with VCHA, which was age-appropriate for its members but likely proved difficult to sell to global audiences. According to an account interview ahead of the single’s drop, hosted by their U.S. label partners at Universal Music Group, the members themselves chose the name GIRLSET — wanting to officially establish that they were the ones who set the terms of their artistry.

A hyper-dynamic pop cut oozing with empowering sass, “Commas” was executively produced by Tommy “TBHits” Brown, whose works span from top K-pop acts (like G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, MEOVV and ALLDAY PROJECT) as well as stars across genres (The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Normani and more).

Looking Ahead at JYP in 2025: JUN. K & Changbin, DAY6

JYP Entertainment has also shared plans for new music this year from more of its artists including September releases from DAY6, TWICE’s Chaeyoung, KickFlip and JUN. K of the label’s long-running boy band 2PM (with Stray Kids member Changbin featured on his new single “R&B ME.” There are further upcoming releases from JYP acts that have been confirmed or rumored in the media, including NMIXX, NEXZ, ITZY, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, and Tzuyu of TWICE.

JYP’s steady performance on the KOSDAQ this week comes as the company continues to display strong performance in 2025. Billboard declared that JYP had the best revenue growth rate among all music companies it observes — ranging from Spotify to iHeartMedia to China’s Tencent Music Entertainment — for the second quarter of 2025, with a 126% increase in revenue. Analyst Glenn Peoples noted Stray Kids’ record-setting world tour contributing to the considerable growth.

Look out for more big news likely to follow soon for Stray Kids, TWICE and more. JYP Entertainment’s stock is up nearly 8% year-to-date.