K-Drama To The Moon Puts Crypto Mania on Prime-Time TV

A new Korean drama, To The Moon, will premiere on Friday. It will spotlight retail crypto investors chasing wealth through the 2017–2018 bull market.
At the press conference, a female cast member said she had purchased about $360 (KRW 500,000) worth of Ethereum years ago but still holds it because she never figured out how to withdraw it.
To The Moon airs on MBC, South Korea’s leading free-to-air public broadcaster known for producing nationwide hits such as Coffee Prince and Dae Jang Geum. The Friday–Saturday 10 pm slot is one of the network’s prime-time positions, guaranteeing broad exposure nationwide. It will also be available via streaming in Taiwan, Indonesia, and India.
The plot follows three low-income women working at a large confectionery company. Tired of stagnant office jobs, they turn to cryptocurrency during the nation’s first major bull run, when regulations were minimal and news outlets reported on students and retirees investing their savings in digital assets.
The series is based on a bestselling novel published in 2021, reflecting the realities of the 2017–2018 crypto craze. One woman’s early gains inspire her friends to invest, but their experiences yield mixed results, showing the promise and risks of unregulated speculation.
Director Oh Da-young described the show as realistic yet entertaining, blending hyperrealism with comedy and light romance.
The lead cast includes Lee Sun-bin, Jo A-ram, Ra Mi-ran, and Kim Young-dae. Ra previously starred in the 2023 Netflix release The Good Bad Mother, which gained international attention. Lee Sun-bin recently headlined the 2025 March Netflix release The Potato Lab as the lead actress.
Ra revealed at a Tuesday press event that she owns $360 (KRW 500,000) worth of Ethereum. “Sometimes it rises to 600,000 won, sometimes drops to 400,000 won,” she said. “I don’t know how to withdraw it, so I just leave it until the day it hits 500 million won.”
Producers stressed the drama does not glamorize crypto speculation. Oh said, “We are not trying to tell viewers they can get rich from investing.”
South Korea’s cryptocurrency market continues to expand, recording daily trading volumes of about $3.15 billion. The nation consistently ranks among the world’s largest markets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum proving especially popular among younger investors.
On Tuesday, Parataxis Korea, an institutional Bitcoin treasury platform, announced its first purchase of 50 BTC, signaling institutional participation in the domestic market.
Meanwhile, regulators are preparing to launch a won-based stablecoin market to balance rapid growth with stronger oversight.