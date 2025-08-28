K33's Q2 revenue increased by 108% year-on-year, and it currently holds 126 BTC.

PANews reported on August 28th that K33's second-quarter 2025 financial report showed revenue reaching 399 million Swedish kronor, a significant 108% year-on-year increase. Despite a roughly 25% decline in overall market trading volume, K33, thanks to its increased market share, managed to limit its own quarter-over-quarter decline to just 3%. The report also noted a significant acceleration in trading activity in the third quarter, with trading volume projected to double. K33 has submitted an application for a MiCA license to the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, aiming for approval this year to ensure its products comply with European frameworks.

In addition, the company has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy and currently holds 126 BTC , with plans to expand to 1,000 BTC to enhance its financial strength and product platform.