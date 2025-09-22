Kaia and LINE NEXT Launch Stablecoin Super-App ‘Unify’ to Boost Web3 Market in Asia

Kaia, a high-performance Web3 public blockchain, is excited to announce its collaboration with LINE NEXT, a corporation that develops worldwide services for Web3-based businesses and games. The purpose behind this integration is to expand the use of stablecoin through the ‘Unify app’ in payments, remittances, on/off-ramps, and Web3 apps, especially in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Kaia is Asia’s largest Web3 ecosystem, along with Kakaotalk and LINE messengers, that provide a Web3-based experience and speed of Web2 for a superapp to connect, create, collaborate, and participate in the ecosystem. At the same time, its partnership with LINE NEXT provides an extra edge in creating Web3-based apps for businesses and games.

Kaia Foundation and LINE NEXT Unite to Roll Out Unify Web3 Payment App

The ‘Unify app’ (a tentative name) will be available both as a standalone service controlled by the Kaia Foundation and as a LINE Messenger-based service under the supervision of LINE NEXT. The Unify app planned to roll out its beta service within this year, along with the introduction of consumer-centric Web3 and FinTech functions.

Unify proliferates the stablecoin services mainly in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand through this integration. Through this collaboration, user simply deposits stablecoins in their wallet to deal with any merchant, pay and receive stablecoins via messages, and receive payback worldwide. Simultaneously, Unify will provide broad on/off-ramp solutions which are not been introduced till now, enabling easy access for anyone.

Unify Aims to Dominate Asia’s Stablecoin Market with LINE Integration

Unify will become the first Web3 app that allows users to enjoy 100-plus Web3 apps with additional rewards. Furthermore, after this integration, a stablecoin-powered FinTech hub built on Asia’s leading messaging app, ‘LINE’ is providing its services to about 194 million monthly active users (MAU) worldwide. In January 2025, Kaia and LINE NEXT launched Mini Dapps on LINE and attracted 130 million-plus new registered users to date.

Basically, the app is designed to support stablecoins pegged to currencies likes the US dollar, Japanese yen, Thai baht, Korean won, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit, and Singapore dollar. At this moment, Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT, said, “We have seen both the needs and the potential of stablecoins. We plan to lead the expansion of Asia’s stablecoin ecosystem by introducing a super-app that anyone can use easily and safely.”

In response, Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of the Kaia DLT Foundation, said, “Project Unify is Kaia’s strategic project to seize the opportunity in dominating the Asian stablecoin market, offering diverse convenience-enhancing fintech and entertaining services.”