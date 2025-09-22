Kaia and LINE NEXT to Launch Compliant Stablecoin Super App on LINE Messenger

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt , that Kaia and LINE NEXT announced the launch of Project Unify, a stablecoin super app within LINE Messenger , reaching nearly 200 million users in Asia. The app, which will be tested this year, will integrate payments, remittances, stablecoin earnings, and over 100 decentralized applications. It plans to support regional stablecoins such as the Japanese yen, Korean won, Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, and US dollar. The project's progress is hampered by regulatory uncertainty in South Korea.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.