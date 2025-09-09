Kaia Partners With Taiwan Mobile to Boost Web3 Growth in Taiwan

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 22:30
Kaia DLT Foundation (Kaia), a high-performance blockchain for Web3 adoption, has announced its strategic collaboration with Taiwan Mobile. Taiwan Mobile is known as one of Taiwan’s leading telecommunications companies. This partnership aims to boost the development of the web3 ecosystem of Taiwan. Both platforms have led the innovative blockchain solutions by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

With this, the two companies are set to empower mainstream users by introducing next-generation decentralized applications (dApps). They are further ready to solidify the infrastructure related to regulatory compliance.

Kaia and Taiwan Mobile Expand Taiwan’s Web3 Community

Kaia and Taiwan Mobile, by joining forces, strive to create a diverse and accessible Web3 environment. This synergy bridges Taiwan Mobile’s wide range of user base and a solid brand reputation with Kaia’s innovative blockchain ecosystem. In this way, the alliance leverages fiat and digital assets, expanding the adoption of a hybrid financial solution for them.

In this process, the deposit and withdrawal solutions include compliance development. Through this, an advanced infrastructure is cultivated for users while empowering developers to build innovative decentralized applications (dApps). These Dapps include decentralized exchanges and yield-generating protocols.

Kaia and Taiwan Mobile further plan to create a link between local influence and Kaia’s technical expertise and worldwide ecosystem. By doing this, they will pave the way for strengthening the Web3 infrastructure of Taiwan. They both will provide potential users with an open, compliant, and secure Web3 environment by reducing the regional entry barriers for them.

Kaia and Taiwan Mobile Set the Asian Stage for Web3

Recently, Fusheng Digital, Taiwan Mobile’s subsidiary, has launched TWEX, that is, the first institutional centralized exchange of Taiwan. Since May, this launch has gained remarkable attention from all over the world. Through the Kaia-Taiwan Mobile alliance, the world will get scalable, secure, and compliant solutions powered by Web3.

The Vice President of Taiwan Mobile and General Manager of Fusheng Digital, Luke Han, has emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “The partnership is about unlocking the full power of Web3 for Taiwan.” He added that their shared mission is “to significantly reduce barriers while strengthening compliance and user safety.”

The Chairman of Kaia Foundation, Dr. Sam Seo, mirrors the statement, saying, “We will promote compliant Web3-powered deposit/withdrawal solutions, accelerating the adoption of Kaia assets and blockchain services while ensuring a more reliable yet handy Web3 UX.”

Kaia and Taiwan Mobile, by collaborating, are poised to develop new standards for Web3 adoption in Taiwan. So, they both aim to promote innovation, compliance, and trust, setting the stage for a future that will be digitally connected.

