Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Kaito AI, the AI video protocol Everlyn will publicly raise funds on Capital Launchpad at 10:00 Beijing time on September 4th, with a target fundraising of US$2 million and a valuation of US$250 million FDV. The token will be 100% unlocked during the TGE.
Everlyn, developed by researchers from Meta, Google, and others, is the first Web3 AI video protocol and has raised $15 million in funding , with the latest round led by Mysten Labs.
Earlier news, Kaito announced that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now online .
