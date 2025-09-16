Kaito announces full refunds due to ZKC distribution delays and high gas fees

PANews reported on September 16th that Kaito founder Yu Hu tweeted that during Kaito's initial public distribution of Boundless ZKC tokens yesterday, distribution to user wallets was delayed by 1.5 hours due to partner integration delays. For some users, withdrawal and transaction fees were higher than normal due to smart wallet initialization and a surge in Ethereum gas fees. Kaito has pledged to issue a 120% gas fee refund to all users who withdrew or traded, and will reimburse gas fee subsidies for users who did not withdraw. Subsequent distribution will be migrated to an embedded wallet with support for private key export to avoid similar issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.