Kaito Sparks Debate Over Gamification in Crypto as It Unveils Bold New Roadmap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 16:29
Kaito, an AI-powered “infofi” platform, is at the center of a heated debate over how crypto projects engage with investors.

On the one hand, data shows Kaito campaigns boost awareness and mindshare across the industry. However, critics argue the platform’s gamified model risks fueling inauthentic behavior and short-term hype.

Debate Over Kaito’s Influence on the Crypto Community

According to Messari, projects that partnered with Kaito saw an 88% rise in 30-day mindshare. This highlights its ability to cut through the noise of the crypto market.

Kaito itself gained 33.31% mindshare in Messari’s Signals Tracker, reflecting how its campaigns amplify visibility during a period when attention is often fleeting.

Kaito campaigns boost 30-day mindshareKaito campaigns boost 30-day mindshare. Source: Messari on X

However, some raise concerns, including John Vance (JV), Head of Growth & Strategy at Blockworks.

According to Vance, the trend is a net negative for the industry. This outlook draws from the perception that gamification on Crypto Twitter has eroded community values.

Vance also warns that Kaito’s model encourages “pseudo-thought leadership from the loudest person in the room” at the expense of genuine education and discovery.

Others echoed the concern. Yurii, a crypto builder, noted that the issue of inauthentic engagement dates back to the 2017 ICO era, when incentives and under-the-table KOL deals distorted project discovery.

Industry veteran Jules Mossler went further, comparing the cycle to broader internet marketing trends of the late 2000s.

She argued that crypto continues to reinvent old tactics, from quests to “micro-KOLs,” without learning from history:

These concerns come only weeks after on-chain sleuth ZachXBT accused Kaito of heavily inflating user metrics.

Meanwhile, Kaito recently adjusted its crypto mindshare algorithm, addressing criticism over manipulated engagement and low-quality content dominating leaderboards.

BeInCrypto reported that the update targets spammy engagement farming, emphasizing long-term contributions and quality insights across Crypto Twitter to restore trust.

Despite backlash, some users value Kaito’s efforts, calling for more AI-driven content filtering and tiered dashboards to reward genuine contributions.

Kaito Bets on Roadmap Innovation to Tackle AI Slop

Amid the debate, Kaito is betting on its roadmap innovation to redefine crypto’s role in digital engagement, potentially.  

The AI-powered “infofi” platform’s founder, Yu Hu, unveiled a sweeping roadmap update. Kaito’s executive positioned the platform as a long-term solution to social media and crypto adoption challenges.

The plan emphasizes on-chain integrations, reputation-based leaderboards, and a new fund, Kaito Venture. This would help accelerate consumer crypto applications that can benefit from its distribution network.

Hu argued that crypto-enabled information markets could rival traditional ad tech by offering transparency and trust.

Meanwhile, they would also defend against “AI slop,” or the flood of low-quality synthetic content on social platforms.

Kaito closed H1 with $40 million in annual recurring revenue, 80% of which was verifiable on-chain. This makes it one of the most profitable AI-linked applications in crypto.

Kaito is straddling a fine line. On the one hand, it is hailed as a breakthrough project distribution engine. On the other hand, it faces criticism for reshaping community behavior in ways some fear mirror the excesses of past crypto cycles.

With its new roadmap, the company is betting it can prove the critics wrong and turn gamified engagement into a sustainable market primitive for the next wave of crypto adoption.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/kaito-debate-gamification-crypto-roadmap/

