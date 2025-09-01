Kakao Founder Facing Possible 15-Year Jail Sentence Over Stock Rigging Accusations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 03:43
Sidekick
K$0.1724-6.65%
BitShares
BTS$0.0012937+0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1225-0.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01877+1.49%

Illustration.

CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

In a high-stakes collision of K-pop capital and prestige, prosecutors are requesting prison time and a hefty fine for an alleged stock-rigging scheme operated by Kim Beom-su, the billionaire founder of one of South Korea’s largest and most influential technology and communications companies in Kakao.

The prosecution’s request for 15 years in jail and a fine of 500 million Korean won (approximately $359,600) stems from allegations that Kim Beom-su (also known as Brian Kim) and other Kakao associates manipulated stock to price out other bidders for a majority stakeholder control of SM Entertainment, the storied K-pop agency with three decades in the industry. Prosecutors claim that the inflated prices funneled roughly 240 billion Korean won ($172.6 million) of additional earnings, with Kim, Kakao’s chairman and largest shareholder, being the top beneficiary of the move. Kim was arrested in July 2024 and indicted the following month under charges framed under South Korea’s Capital Markets Act.

At Friday’s court case on August 29 in Seoul, prosecutors contended that Kim deliberately concealed Kakao’s intentions to block an offer from rival entertainment mammoth HYBE (the company behind BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN and NewJeans) when HYBE offered a public tender price of 120,000 Korean won per share for control of SM Entertainment. Prosecutors accuse Kim of orchestrating on-market purchases to drive SM’s share price above HYBE’s public offer, with Kakao Corp and its subsidiaries ultimately becoming the majority stakeholder. The move added significant value to the company’s Kakao Entertainment division, which features a multi-label system that includes several other major K-pop companies.

Kim has denied the allegations. Reuters reports him saying in court, “Throughout my career, I have attended countless meetings, but not once have I ever approved anything illegal or considered it as part of our strategy.” Kakao Entertainment did not respond to a request for comment at press time.

Under the Capital Markets Act in Korea, crimes such as stock price manipulation are punished based on the perceived amount of unjust gains. Gains assessed at more than 30 billion won (about $21.6 million) result in prison sentences ranging from seven to 11 years. However, if the crime has a significant impact on stock prices, involves large-scale unfair trading, or is perceived as employing malicious methods, the sentence can be increased to up to 15 years, indicating that prosecutors regard the Kakao move as a serious crime.

Kakao Corp’s current CEO is Chung Shin-a, but Kim remains the largest shareholder of the conglomerate, holding a 24.12 percent stake, along with his affiliates.

What To Watch For Next In The Kakao Court Case

Court ruling: The Seoul court’s final decision will establish a legal precedent regarding the threshold between aggressive market strategy and criminal manipulation. While Kim is considered a refreshing competitor to the traditionally family-owned conglomerates in Korea, the ruling could ultimately impact Kim’s legacy, who Forbes currently cites as having a net worth of $5.1 billion to rank as the fourth richest in the country.

Industry merger & acquisition behavior: Global platforms and private equity watchers will be monitoring the case to see how future bids for Korean labels are structured and disclosed. With Korea’s entertainment and music industry becoming increasingly competitive and lucrative, such a high-profile can influence how power and equity are distributed across the market.

Kim’s health: Following his 2024 arrest and indictment, Kim was released on bail in October for health reasons with reports stating he is undergoing early-stage bladder cancer treatment. In March of this year, the 59-year-old stepped down from frontline management over these health concerns. Reuters noted that “Kim looked weaker than during his previous court appearance several months ago” in its on-the-ground coverage this past week.

Why the Kakao Case Matters to K-Pop

DearALICE attends the IMAGINE Magazine Launch Dinner at Bistrotheque on July 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IMAGINE Magazine)

Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IMAGINE Magazine

Kakao’s various operations permeate daily life for much of South Korea, spanning messaging, banking, gaming, shopping, ride services, and more. Kakao Entertainment is a subsidiary of the company that encompasses music labels, talent agencies, content publishing platforms, streaming services, and more. Kakao Ent’s group of music companies operates under a multi-label model, linking companies such as Starship Entertainment, IST Entertainment, High Up Entertainment, Antenna, and EDAM Entertainment under a single content umbrella. This approach generates cross-label synergies, providing additional leverage in accessing Kakao Corp’s multiple business avenues.

Kakao Entertainment also serves as a music distributor for various K-pop agencies, some of which may not be affiliated with the Kakao Ent umbrella, enabling labels’ music to reach both domestic and global audiences. In early 2021, K-pop fans raged when a licensing dispute between Kakao and Spotify allowed the music rights for releases by popular artists like Epik High, IU, ZICO, CL, HyunA, MAMAMOO, Monsta X, I-dle, Jessi and more to expire and disappear from the world’s most-used audio service. After fans, artists, and management teams cried out for a solution, the companies resolved their standoff after 10 days.

This summer, Kakao Corp responded to rumors that it was planning to sell Kakao Entertainment, now strengthened by its majority shareholder stake in SM, by sharing that the company had “discontinued the review” of potential shareholder changes. Instead, Kakao declared its commitment to exploring strategic options to expand the company’s global footprint. Case in point: Kakao and SM Entertainment partnered with British television production company Moon&Back Media to launch the U.K. boy band dearALICE (above) at the top of 2025.

2025 Kakao Entertainment Roster

Actress and singer IU aka Lee Ji-Eun poses for a photocall for the 2025 Newsis K-Expo at Lotte Hotel Seoul on August 28, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

WireImage

  • Antenna: You Hee-yeol, Jung Seung-hwan, Lee Jin-ah, Mijoo of Lovelyz, Lee Hyori, Cho Kyu-hyun; Toy, Peppertones, Dragon Pony and more
  • EDAM Entertainment: IU and WOODZ
  • High-Up Entertainment: STAYC and Black Eyed Pilseung
  • IST Entertainment: VICTON, ATBO and Huening Bahiyyih of Kep1er
  • Starship Entertainment: K.Will, Monsta X, Wonho, WJSN, Brother Su, CRAVITY, IVE, KiiiKiii, IDID and more

Bottom Line

Last year’s back-and-forth battle for majority control of SM Entertainment played out like a Korean drama with family conflicts, perceived professional backstabbing and previously untold stories leaking about major artists like aespa. A legal court case strips away the dramatics to better define what constitutes just behavior in business and market capitalization, particularly in a music-focused industry where many have an emotional attachment that extends beyond business numbers.

Kakao Corp’s stock only lost 1,000 Korean won ($0.72) this past Friday, August 29, down 1.57% for the day, and ending the week 2.95% in the red. Kakao’s stock is still up nearly 67% year-to-date, following a surge this summer.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffbenjamin/2025/08/31/kakao-founder-faces-possible-15-year-sentence-over-stock-rigging-accusations/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

The post Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Steven McClurg emphasizes XRP’s recognition among Wall Street professionals. ETF approval could drastically alter market demand. The XRP ETF application remains under regulatory review. On August 31, PANews highlighted Steven McClurg’s remarks on XRP’s market position, emphasizing its recognition on Wall Street and potential surge if an ETF is approved. The pending approval of an XRP ETF could significantly influence market dynamics, affecting institutional interest and potentially raising XRP’s profile to rival Ethereum’s ETF debut. XRP Gains Recognition: Wall Street Awaits ETF Approval Steven McClurg recently led a discussion on XRP’s current and potential future role within the financial sector. He highlighted XRP’s recognition on Wall Street, attributing it to regulatory clarity and liquidity advantages. Canary Capital submitted an application for an XRP spot ETF, which has not yet received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Industry experts, including McClurg, foresee a surge in market demand should the ETF be approved. The expected demand might align with the substantial activity observed during the debut of Ethereum ETFs. This scenario presents a potential shift toward greater adoption and application of XRP within institutional frameworks. Market feedback indicates a positive outlook, sparking interest among various stakeholders. “Why [is XRP] second only to Bitcoin in recognition by Wall Street? The regulatory clarity and years of liquidity set it apart. If an ETF is approved, demand could rival the ETH ETF’s debut.” McClurg noted, emphasizing the value of regulatory clarity. The industry awaits official responses, noting previous successful ETF launches have led to liquidity spikes and enhanced visibility for involved tokens. XRP Price Trends and Potential Institutional Interest Did you know? In the past, successful Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches have led to significant trading volumes and capital inflows in related markets. A similar pattern may follow for an XRP…
U
U$0.01715+3.93%
XRP
XRP$2.8098+0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018887+2.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:12
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00946+0.01%
Solana
SOL$204.72+2.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.73+4.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

The post List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has announced the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list covers a wide range of markets, from leading names to new projects. Here are the altcoins and their current market values: POL (Formerly MATIC) – $2.97 billion Ethereum (ETH) – $540.30 billion Cronos (CRO) – $9.66 billion Dolomite (DOLO) – $127.45 million Mitosis (MITO) – $48.74 million Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – $1.86 billion OpenVPP (OVPP) – $77.63 million Pyth Network (PYTH) – $1.05 billion Bitcoin (BTC) – $2.16 trillion Solana (SOL) – $110.94 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – $12.21 billion Aave (AAVE) – $4.85 billion XRP (XRP) – $167.15 billion Official Trump (TRUMP) – $1.71 billion Ondo (ONDO) – $2.85 billion Looking at the list, some of the most notable increases were seen in Dolomite (DOLO) and Mitosis (MITO) tokens. DOLO rose 21.7% in the last 24 hours, while MITO saw a 16.5% increase. Despite their relatively low market capitalizations, these two projects appear to have attracted investor interest. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-altcoins-most-searched-for-in-recent-hours-published/
Solana
SOL$204.72+2.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.73+4.65%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,009.1+0.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 03:35
Share

Trending News

More

Steven McClurg Highlights XRP’s Position in Wall Street

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now According to Market Experts

Trump Corruption Coin zet satire in op crypto