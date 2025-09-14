Kalshi Faces Legal Challenge in Massachusetts Over Sports Prediction Markets

By: Coincentral
2025/09/14 00:19

TLDR

  • Massachusetts claims Kalshi’s event contracts are similar to illegal sports betting.
  • Kalshi argues it operates under federal oversight by the CFTC.
  • The lawsuit seeks to prevent Kalshi from offering sports events in Massachusetts.
  • Kalshi faces growing legal challenges across multiple states over prediction markets.

Kalshi, the prediction market platform, is facing a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts’ Attorney General, aiming to block its sports event contracts. The state claims Kalshi’s offerings violate local laws regulating sports betting. Kalshi, which operates a nationwide marketplace for event contracts, has argued that it is not subject to state-level gambling laws. The lawsuit represents the latest challenge for Kalshi as it expands its sports offerings, which have grown rapidly since launching in early 2025.

Massachusetts Attorney General Files Lawsuit

On September 12, 2025, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a lawsuit against Kalshi in Suffolk Superior Court. The lawsuit accuses Kalshi of operating illegal sports betting in the state by offering sports event contracts. According to the AG’s office, Kalshi’s contracts are indistinguishable from traditional sports bets. “Sports wagering comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences,” Campbell said in a statement.

Massachusetts legalized sports betting in 2022, and the state maintains strict regulations for any platform offering such services. The AG’s office claims Kalshi’s contracts fail to comply with these regulations, as they allow anyone over 18 to participate, while the legal age for sports betting in Massachusetts is 21. Additionally, the state argues that Kalshi lacks required safeguards for problem gambling, such as self-limiting features for users.

Kalshi’s Legal Defense and Position

Kalshi has firmly rejected the claims made by Massachusetts, arguing that its sports prediction market is not the same as traditional sports betting. The company asserts that its platform allows users to trade event contracts against each other, not the house, making it distinct from sportsbook operations. “Prediction markets are a critical innovation of the 21st century, and all Americans should be able to access them,” a Kalshi spokesperson said.

Kalshi’s defense hinges on its self-certification with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates its activities at the federal level. The company maintains that since it operates under federal oversight, state gambling laws do not apply to its platform. Kalshi is prepared to fight the lawsuit in court, following similar legal battles in other states, including Nevada and New Jersey. The outcome of this case could have broader implications for the future of prediction markets in the U.S.

Legal and Regulatory Landscape for Prediction Markets

The case against Kalshi reflects a growing trend of legal challenges facing prediction market platforms in the U.S. Several states have already sent cease-and-desist orders to Kalshi over its sports event contracts. In many cases, regulators have expressed concerns that these platforms operate too similarly to sports betting services, which are subject to strict state controls.

As the legal landscape evolves, Kalshi is not alone in navigating these challenges. Other prediction markets, such as Polymarket, have faced regulatory hurdles, including a federal settlement that barred the platform from operating in the U.S. in 2022. Despite this, Polymarket recently received approval to re-enter the U.S. market. This shift could indicate a growing interest in the potential of prediction markets as an alternative to traditional gambling platforms.

As Kalshi prepares to defend its position in court, it will be crucial to watch how states balance innovation with regulatory concerns. The Massachusetts lawsuit is just one of several legal battles that could shape the future of prediction markets in the U.S.

The post Kalshi Faces Legal Challenge in Massachusetts Over Sports Prediction Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
