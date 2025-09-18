Kalshi launches KalshiEco hub with Solana and Base to drive prediction markets

Key Takeaways

Kalshi launched KalshiEco hub today in partnership with Solana and Base to advance prediction market innovation.

The prediction market platform announced the new initiative through its social media channels. The hub represents Kalshi’s expansion into blockchain-based prediction market development alongside the Solana network and Coinbase’s Base layer-2 solution.

Kalshi operates as a regulated prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events. The company has previously focused on traditional prediction markets covering topics ranging from political elections to economic indicators.

The partnership brings together Kalshi’s regulatory expertise with Solana’s blockchain infrastructure and Base’s layer-2 scaling technology. Base serves as Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network designed to reduce transaction costs and increase processing speed.