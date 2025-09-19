Kalshi partners with Solana and Base to speed up the process of innovation on-chain, bridging the gap with Polymarket, according to Kalshi on X.   Kalshi has also introduced a new program to spearhead on-chain innovation with Solana and Base.  Recently, the platform launched Kalshi Eco, which is a hub that enables builders, traders, and […] The post Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Kalshi partners with Solana and Base to speed up the process of innovation on-chain, bridging the gap with Polymarket, according to Kalshi on X.   Kalshi has also introduced a new program to spearhead on-chain innovation with Solana and Base.  Recently, the platform launched Kalshi Eco, which is a hub that enables builders, traders, and […] The post Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 16:00
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01793+2.39%

Kalshi partners with Solana and Base to speed up the process of innovation on-chain, bridging the gap with Polymarket, according to Kalshi on X.

 

Kalshi has also introduced a new program to spearhead on-chain innovation with Solana and Base. 

Recently, the platform launched Kalshi Eco, which is a hub that enables builders, traders, and creators who are pushing the frontiers of the prediction markets. 

Source – X 

Kalshi mentioned the announcement in their official X account, which featured grant programs to assist both off-chain and on-chain development in partnership with these two leading blockchain ecosystems.

Kalshi is accelerating its operations in order to bridge the gap with its best competitor, Polymarket. This is because Kalshi intends to accelerate innovation and platform functionality by tapping into the developer communities of Solana and Base. 

The collaboration offers certain grants and resources that facilitate more diversified forms of decentralised prediction markets and trading.

Why Kalshi’s Partnerships Matter

The Kalshi initiative is a sign of more focus on on-chain. Both Base and Solana have scalable blockchain infrastructures, which fit complex decentralized applications. 

With these technologies, Kalshi will be capable of overcoming the current limitations and gaining a greater number of users. 

This is emphasized in the Kalshi Eco program, which offers service on top of the usual platform functionality – allowing innovative solutions and new models of trading.

The X announcement of the company indicated, we are supporting off-chain and on-chain innovation, with specific grants alongside Solana and Base. 

This validates the plan of Kalshi to increase its ecosystem and improve the interaction with the developers. The relocation would transform the operations of prediction markets on blockchain.

Eliminating The Gap With Polymarket.

Polymarket is a major player in the prediction market arena and is the leader in liquidity and number of users. 

The approach taken by Kalshi to bridge that gap by Solana and Base is an attempt to achieve faster innovation and efficiency of the system. 

The alliance enables Kalshi to get a glimpse of the hybrid on-chain/off-chain infrastructure to have seamless trading experiences.

The report on this partnership by the Block shows the aspirations of Kalshi to become a leading player by combining the traditional finance tools with the transparency found through blockchain. 

Kalshi Eco platform helps achieve this aim as well because it facilitates community-based expansion.

The collaboration of Solana and Base with Kalshi is a radical move to make a decentralized trading company. 

The growth opportunities of the ecosystem are better placed since they utilize blockchain innovation to match their counterparts.

The post Kalshi Pairs with Solana, Base for Onchain Leap appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.429-1.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.95-2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010687-20.43%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-2.88%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 20:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013886-8.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.