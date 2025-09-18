Kalshi Partners with Solana & Base to Launch KalshiEco Hub for Onchain Prediction Markets

Kalshi launches KalshiEco Hub with Solana and Base to expand regulated prediction markets.

The first prediction markets exchange to be regulated by the CFTC, Kalshi, has launched the KalshiEco Hub in partnership with Solana and Coinbase-backed Base. The new program aims to bring builders, traders, and content creators onto an expanding ecosystem of blockchain-based prediction markets.

The launch of the KalshiEco Hub signals a step toward linking traditional finance with crypto-native innovation. Kalshi stated on X, “We’re backing offchain and onchain innovation, with dedicated grants partnering with Solana and Base.”

The collaboration merges the prediction platform’s regulated status with the scalability of Solana infrastructure and Base’s Ethereum layer-2 technology. The prediction platform also affirmed that it will enable direct deposits of Solana’s SOL token and USDC stablecoin.

KalshiEco hub to expand blockchain prediction markets

KalshiEco is designed to make digital assets accessible to users already engaged in digital assets. The program also offers grants, technical support, and marketing assistance to selected projects. By providing developers with resources and grants, the Prediction platform also aims to accelerate the creation of new products in the prediction market.

The initiative creates a community flywheel where builders launch their products, creators highlight their products, and traders drive more visibility and growth.

The CFTC-regulated exchange also has collaborators like Kalshinomics, an analytics dashboard for market analytics, and Verso, which is building professional-grade tools for market discovery. Other partners, like Caddy, are targeting retail-based trading solutions.

Kalshi faces competition amid a shifting regulatory landscape

The development of prediction markets has gained renewed momentum. Through prediction markets, users can trade contracts based on real-life events, including political elections and economic policy outcomes.

Notably, on the day of the KalshiEco launch, Kalshi’s prediction market on the Federal Reserve interest rate decision surpassed $85 million in trading volume.

Source: X Source: X

Nevertheless, prediction markets are still subject to legal scrutiny in the United States. Although the exchange operates its business with the CFTC’s approval, some states doubt that these kinds of contracts can be considered gambling.

Furthermore, Polymarket, a prediction markets platform, recently acquired QCEX, a licensed derivatives exchange, in anticipation of U.S. operations subject to regulatory supervision. Meanwhile, PredictIt is still seeking clarity on its legal status.

The introduction of KalshiEco indicates how licensed exchanges are applying blockchain integration to stay competitive. The regulated exchange is providing developers and traders with an ecosystem that is flexible for on-chain innovation with Solana and Base.

SOL price consolidates at $240 ahead of key breakout

Recent price action in Solana (SOL) supports the timing of Kalshi’s collaboration with the network. As of September 17, SOL is trading around $240, which is up 8.5% in the last week. The token has been in the range of $175.99 to $249.12 over the past 30 days.

On the weekly chart, the price action is steadily at higher lows, with resistance being created in the $245-$250 range. If the trading volume continues to increase, this could suggest a potential breakout.

Source: TradingView Source: TradingView

Moreover, the chart pattern shows that a key breakout above $250 may open the door to the $260-$265 area and possibly retest the all-time high around $295.

On the downside, a break of the $230 support is likely to lead to a pullback towards $221, potentially leading to a deeper correction towards the $176-180 level if selling pressure is strong enough. These market dynamics may affect liquidity, adoption, and overall integration of blockchain-based prediction markets for builders and traders.

