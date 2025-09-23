The post Kamala Harris Calls Out Business Leaders For Not Standing Up To ‘Tyrant’ Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris attacked President Donald Trump, criticized industry leaders for not standing up to him and addressed her criticism of former President Joe Biden’s decision to run for a second term in her book, in her first major televised interview since leaving office on Monday night. Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump and “titans of industry” in her first major TV interview since leaving office. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts In a 40-minute-long interview on MSNBC, Harris told host Rachel Maddow she had always believed that “titans of industry” would serve as a guardrail for democracy in the country. But said “one-by-one-by-one, they have been silent…I’d use the word feckless,” adding “It’s not like they’re going to lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons.” Harris then warned business leaders that “Democracy sustains capitalism,” and said: “Right now we are dealing with…a tyrant.” The former vice president said the U.S. used to “compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators…That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump, and these titans of industry are not speaking up.” Harris said the silence from business leaders is “perhaps because of [Trump’s] threats and the way he has used the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics.” The former vice president also posited that the industry “titans” may be silent because they want a merger approved or wish to avoid a federal investigation, but at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions.” What Did Harris Say About Biden? In the interview, Harris was asked about the remark she made in her new book, “107 Days,” on the former president’s… The post Kamala Harris Calls Out Business Leaders For Not Standing Up To ‘Tyrant’ Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris attacked President Donald Trump, criticized industry leaders for not standing up to him and addressed her criticism of former President Joe Biden’s decision to run for a second term in her book, in her first major televised interview since leaving office on Monday night. Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump and “titans of industry” in her first major TV interview since leaving office. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts In a 40-minute-long interview on MSNBC, Harris told host Rachel Maddow she had always believed that “titans of industry” would serve as a guardrail for democracy in the country. But said “one-by-one-by-one, they have been silent…I’d use the word feckless,” adding “It’s not like they’re going to lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons.” Harris then warned business leaders that “Democracy sustains capitalism,” and said: “Right now we are dealing with…a tyrant.” The former vice president said the U.S. used to “compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators…That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump, and these titans of industry are not speaking up.” Harris said the silence from business leaders is “perhaps because of [Trump’s] threats and the way he has used the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics.” The former vice president also posited that the industry “titans” may be silent because they want a merger approved or wish to avoid a federal investigation, but at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions.” What Did Harris Say About Biden? In the interview, Harris was asked about the remark she made in her new book, “107 Days,” on the former president’s…

Kamala Harris Calls Out Business Leaders For Not Standing Up To ‘Tyrant’ Trump

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 16:49
Topline

Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris attacked President Donald Trump, criticized industry leaders for not standing up to him and addressed her criticism of former President Joe Biden’s decision to run for a second term in her book, in her first major televised interview since leaving office on Monday night.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump and “titans of industry” in her first major TV interview since leaving office.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

In a 40-minute-long interview on MSNBC, Harris told host Rachel Maddow she had always believed that “titans of industry” would serve as a guardrail for democracy in the country.

But said “one-by-one-by-one, they have been silent…I’d use the word feckless,” adding “It’s not like they’re going to lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons.”

Harris then warned business leaders that “Democracy sustains capitalism,” and said: “Right now we are dealing with…a tyrant.”

The former vice president said the U.S. used to “compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators…That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump, and these titans of industry are not speaking up.”

Harris said the silence from business leaders is “perhaps because of [Trump’s] threats and the way he has used the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics.”

The former vice president also posited that the industry “titans” may be silent because they want a merger approved or wish to avoid a federal investigation, but at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions.”

What Did Harris Say About Biden?

In the interview, Harris was asked about the remark she made in her new book, “107 Days,” on the former president’s “recklessness” in running for a second term. Harris said: “So when I write this, it’s because I’ve realized that I have and had a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on…And so when I talk about the recklessness as much as anything, I’m talking about myself. There was so much as we know at stake.” She added that she thought at the time asking Biden not to run would have come off as “completely self-serving.”

What Did Harris Say About Jimmy Kimmel?

Harris talked about people organizing to resist Trump’s actions and gave the example of late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s scheduled return on Tuesday. Kimmel’s show was taken off the air last week for a monologue that criticized the GOP and President Donald Trump after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “Talk about the power being with the people — and the people making that clear with their checkbooks — as it relates to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel. We saw the power of the people over the last few days, and it spoke volumes, and it moved a decision in the right direction.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/23/harris-calls-trump-a-tyrant-attacks-feckless-business-leaders-in-first-big-tv-interview-since-leaving-office/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
