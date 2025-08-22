Kanye West Drops YZY Meme Coin On Solana As Insiders Make Millions, Analysts Say This Is Your Best Bet To Beat Them

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/22 20:00
The crypto world is buzzing after Kanye West unveiled his Solana-based meme coin, YZY, triggering wild price swings and multi-million-dollar gains for early insiders. Within minutes, YZY skyrocketed nearly 1,000%, briefly hitting a $3 billion market cap before plummeting back under $150 million. For investors seeking a better, utility-driven alternative, functional altcoins like Remittix (RTX) are emerging as a smarter play, combining real-world use cases, growing adoption and strong infrastructure to capitalize on the crypto market’s continued growth.

YZY Market Frenzy and Insider Gains

Kanye West recently launched a Solana-based meme coin called YZY, sparking explosive trading activity. Within minutes, the token surged nearly 1,000%, briefly reaching a $3 billion market cap before dropping to around $137 million. 

YZY’s debut underscores the growing influence of celebrity-backed coins in the crypto space, with Solana’s low fees and fast transactions enabling viral adoption. While insiders have profited heavily, analysts suggest that functional altcoins like Remittix (RTX) could offer a safer and more strategic way to capitalize on crypto trends.

YZY is currently trading near $0.0019, with massive volatility driving both gains and losses for traders. One insider reportedly spent $450,000 in USDC to buy 1.89 million tokens at $0.24, later selling 1.59 million for $3.37 million, netting over $3.4 million. 

Market concentration is extremely high, with six wallets controlling over 90% of supply. Analysts warn that while YZY generates hype, such celebrity-driven tokens often mirror previous meme coin collapses, making them risky for retail investors.

Remittix Offers Real-World Utility Amid Meme Mania

Amid meme coin turbulence, Remittix (RTX) presents a practical alternative. Currently priced at $0.0969, with over 614 million tokens sold and $20,7 million+ raised, Remittix focuses on cross-border payments, DeFi applications and crypto-to-fiat transfers. Key features include:

  • Global Reach: Send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries

  • Security First: Audited by CertiK for transparency and trust

  • Cross-Border Payments: Supports 40+ cryptos and 30 fiat currencies

  • Built for Adoption: Ideal for freelancers, businesses, and global earners

With these capabilities, Remittix offers investors a functional, growth-oriented token that isn’t purely speculation-driven. Its expanding adoption, wallet launch and exchange support position RTX as a strategic option for capitalizing on broader crypto market movements.

Conclusion

While YZY demonstrates the power of celebrity influence in driving short-term crypto mania, its extreme volatility and concentrated ownership highlight the risks of speculative meme tokens. For investors seeking sustainable growth and real-world utility, Remittix (RTX) offers a compelling alternative, combining robust infrastructure, cross-border payment solutions and a growing ecosystem. With its Q3 wallet launch, multi-crypto support and strong adoption metrics, RTX positions itself as a functional and strategic token in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. Those looking to participate in meaningful crypto innovation may find Remittix a smarter, long-term opportunity.

