Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 21:06
B
B$0.5955+0.68%
Solana
SOL$212.47+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+2.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.07066-1.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0134+0.14%
YZY
YZY$0.542-4.00%

Key Notes

  • High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin.
  • Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch.
  • Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes.

Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana

SOL
$213.7



24h volatility:
4.5%


Market cap:
$115.58 B



Vol. 24h:
$13.96 B

blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million.

This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors.


Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders

The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value.

Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million.

Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process.

The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen.

Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him.

Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider?

After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump, the blockchain analytics platform identified Hayden Davies, co-creator of the Official Melania Meme

MELANIA
$0.21



24h volatility:
1.8%


Market cap:
$150.84 M



Vol. 24h:
$6.37 M

and the Libra token, as a possible insider.

Davies regained access to his funds on August 21 after a judge lifted the freeze on $57.6 million in USDC stablecoins linked to the Libra token scandal. The YZY launch saw several insider-linked wallets profit immediately, continuing a pattern of recurring early buys in celebrity token launches.

Despite driving short-term retail interest, most celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrencies struggle to maintain momentum and fail to reach large-cap status.

In June 2024 alone, more than 30 celebrity-backed tokens launched on Solana, with prices dropping by at least 73.23% since their debut.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/kanye-west-yzy-coin-losses-74m-traders/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Share
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Share
Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals (which previously purchased 4 bitcoins) announced the signing of a structured financing agreement
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.143411-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 15:58
Share

Trending News

More

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup