Kanye West’s YZY memecoin plunges  81% from peak leaving over 50K traders in the red

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/29 21:16
MEMECOIN
MEMECOIN$0.002674-5.37%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02696-2.67%
YZY
YZY$0.528-1.84%
RED
RED$0.414-2.33%

Kanye West’s YZY memecoin has shed 81% of its value from its peak, leaving tens of thousands of retail investors underwater while a handful of wallets captured outsized gains.

Summary
  • YZY has plunged 81% from its peak, now trading at $0.55 with a $71.6M market cap.
  • Bubblemaps data shows over 50,000 wallets lost money, while only 11 wallets earned $1M+.
  • The crash highlights concentration of profits among a few insiders and widespread retail losses.

YZY (YZY), launched on Solana (SOL) on Aug. 21 as part of West’s “Yeezy Money” ecosystem, was trading at $0.5508 at press time, down 1% in the past day and 52% in the past week. The token is now well below its Aug. 21 all-time high of $2.95, when its market cap briefly topped $3 billion.

YZY’s market capitalization has fallen to $71.6 million, with daily trading volume rising 9% to $36.6 million, indicating a surge in speculative activity despite the drawdown.

YZY memecoin wallet analysis: few winners, many losers

Fresh data shared by the analytics platform Bubblemaps on Aug. 28 shows the scale of the fallout. Out of more than 70,000 wallets that bought into YZY, 51,862 lost between $1 and $1,000, while 5,269 lost $1,000 to $10,000. Another 1,025 wallets were down $10,000 to $100,000, 108 wallets lost $100,000 to $1 million, and 3 wallets were hit with losses exceeding $1 million.

In contrast, just 18,333 wallets came out ahead, collectively earning $66.6 million. But even among winners, most saw modest gains. 15,792 wallets, or 86% of profitable traders, made less than $1,000. Nearly 30% of all profits were captured by just 11 wallets, which together booked more than $1 million each. 

Allegations of manipulation

The uneven distribution of gains has fueled allegations of insider trading and sniping, where bots acquire tokens at launch before retail buyers can enter. Similar to trading patterns observed in other celebrity-backed tokens like Argentina’s LIBRA and Donald Trump’s TRUMP, Bubblemaps revealed wallet clusters that resembled coordinated groups.

Concerns were also raised by YZY’s tokenomics. Analysts noted that liquidity pools were set up in a way that allowed developers to manipulate price action, and that 70–94% of supply is still insider-controlled through Yeezy Investments LLC.

A familiar celebrity memecoin pattern

Given his comments in February calling memecoins “hype-driven scams,” West’s shift to cryptocurrency is remarkable. YZY’s quick ascent and decline are consistent with a trend where celebrity tokens cause retail frenzy but ultimately result in losses for the majority of holders.

As of now, West and his team have not responded to community concerns or insider-trading allegations. No lawsuits have been filed as well.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
RWA
RWA$0.005039-6.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
JUNE
JUNE$0.0721+3.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05685-0.33%
PART
PART$0.1866+0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.