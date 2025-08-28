Kanye West’s YZY token: 51,000 traders lost $74M, while 11 netted $1M

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 17:23
Only 11 wallets managed to profit over $1 million, from the 70,200 total traders who gained exposure to the YZY coin.

More than 51,000 traders incurred losses on Kanye West’s recently launched memecoin, highlighting the potential risks of trading celebrity-endorsed tokens with no intrinsic technological utility.

The Kanye West-linked YZY (YZY) token was launched on the Solana blockchain on Aug. 21. It rallied 1,400% within the first hour before losing over 80% of its value.

Of the 70,200 traders who invested in the celebrity-endorsed token, more than 51,800 realized losses, with three traders losing over $1 million, according to blockchain data platform Bubblemaps.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Bitcoin's Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC's Future

Bitcoin's Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC's Future

Bitcoin's Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
