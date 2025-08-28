Kanye West’s YZY token: 51,000 traders lost $74M, while 11 netted $1M

Only 11 wallets managed to profit over $1 million, from the 70,200 total traders who gained exposure to the YZY coin.

More than 51,000 traders incurred losses on Kanye West’s recently launched memecoin, highlighting the potential risks of trading celebrity-endorsed tokens with no intrinsic technological utility.

The Kanye West-linked YZY (YZY) token was launched on the Solana blockchain on Aug. 21. It rallied 1,400% within the first hour before losing over 80% of its value.

Of the 70,200 traders who invested in the celebrity-endorsed token, more than 51,800 realized losses, with three traders losing over $1 million, according to blockchain data platform Bubblemaps.

Read more