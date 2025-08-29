Kanye West’s YZY Token Crash: 51,000 Wallets Lose $74.8 Million

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 23:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.09972-2.97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002666-3.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261-4.68%
YZY
YZY$0.527-0.75%

TLDR

  • Kanye West’s YZY memecoin experienced an 81% crash in just over a week.
  • More than 51,000 wallets suffered losses, totaling $74.8 million.
  • Over 73% of YZY token investors ended up losing money.
  • Three wallets alone lost over $1 million each during the token’s decline.
  • The token’s value surged to $3.16 before crashing significantly.

Kanye West’s YZY memecoin has plummeted, causing significant losses for over 51,000 traders. The token, which launched just over a week ago, quickly surged to an all-time high but crashed by 81% shortly after. At the time of writing, YZY trades at $0.5305, down by 3.76% in the last 24 hours.

YZY Token Loses 81% of Its Value

Kanye West’s YZY token was introduced on August 20 through the rapper’s X account. The coin quickly gained attention and surged to a high of $3.16 within 24 hours. However, the token’s value sharply declined, leading to significant losses for many investors.

Data from Bubblemaps, an analytics platform, reveals that 73.87% of investors lost money on the token. Of the 70,201 traders who bought YZY, 51,862 wallets experienced losses, totaling $74.8 million. These losses were especially severe for a small group of investors, with three wallets alone losing over $1 million each.

Over 51,000 Wallets Lose $74.8M on YZY

A closer look at the breakdown shows the extent of the damage. Five thousand two hundred sixty-nine wallets lost over $1,000, while 1,025 wallets lost more than $10,000. Furthermore, 108 wallets faced losses exceeding $100,000. Overall, YZY’s sudden crash wiped out substantial amounts of capital for the majority of those who bought the token.

In contrast, 18,333 wallets managed to profit from the coin, earning a total of $66.6 million. Yet, the profits were not evenly distributed. Over 82% of the wallets that profited made less than $1,000, while only 11 wallets made over $1 million each.

YZY’s Decline Reflects Broader Trend of Memecoin Failures

The YZY token’s collapse is part of a larger trend of celebrity-endorsed memecoins that have failed. Similar cases include the LIBRA token linked to Argentine President Javier Milei and tokens promoted by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Hulk Hogan. Each of these tokens saw sharp declines in value, with many losing over 90%.

Bubblemaps had warned investors about YZY before the crash, noting that over 70% of the token’s supply was concentrated in a few wallets. The platform also reported that Hayden Davis, involved in the LIBRA token fallout, profited $12 million from YZY. This highlights the risks that celebrity-backed tokens pose for investors.

The post Kanye West’s YZY Token Crash: 51,000 Wallets Lose $74.8 Million appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August