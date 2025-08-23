Kanye West’s YZY Coin exploded onto the Solana blockchain with a record-breaking debut, briefly hitting a $3 billion market cap within 40 minutes. The surge captured global attention, but the momentum quickly unraveled as reports of insider trading and highly concentrated token ownership surfaced. Within hours, the token’s value collapsed to around $1.05 billion, reinforcing […]
Continue Reading: Kanye’s $3B YZY Coin Sparks Solana Hype, But Analysts Call MAGACOIN FINANCE the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025