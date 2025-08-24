Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/24 07:54
Meme coins are notorious for their lack of intrinsic value and their reputation for pump-and-dump cycles. The recent rollercoaster ride of the YZY token—a highly publicized Solana meme coin spearheaded by Kanye West—perfectly exemplifies this pattern.

After surging to a staggering $3 billion market cap, YZY crashed 60% as profiteers exited en masse. This volatility has driven traders toward meme coins with tangible utility, such as Layer Brett, which analysts now predict could surge up to 100x, setting a new standard for what it is to be a meme coin.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is making noise: Utility meets meme magic

Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) presale is on everyone’s lips. It is merging the viral energy of a meme coin with real-world blockchain utility. With staking APYs that started above 25,000% and remain eye-catching even as more backers join (causing a decrease in the APY), the project’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology delivers DeFi functionality, faster speeds, and lower fees.

This combination of meme potential and blockchain utility is making Layer Brett a top contender for explosive gains, drawing attention away from the likes of typical hyped up meme coins like YZY.

YZY token: Hype, crash, and the risks of celebrity meme coins

The YZY token rocketed to a $3 billion market cap in days, only to plummet by 60% just as quickly. As a Solana meme coin with no practical utility, launched by a celebrity, YZY’s trajectory was almost predictable—a classic recipe for disaster.

While the token could experience another surge due to the infamous volatility seen by most Solana meme coins, any bounce is likely to be short-lived, with another sharp crash always looming.

For traders, this pattern makes YZY and other hyped meme coins far less appealing than projects like Layer Brett.

The Layer Brett advantage: Features that fuel exponential growth

Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out for its potential to grow exponentially, which is why its presale faces increasing demand. $1 million has been invested in a few short weeks, with the next token price about to happen. The project leverages several features that position it above well-known meme coins like Dogecoin and even the overhyped YZY.

Anchored to Ethereum’s security, LBRETT is built on a Layer 2 network to deliver fast, low-cost transactions. The ongoing presale offers early access at a favorable price point of $0.0047, giving initial buyers a significant advantage.

Staking rewards for early adopters were initially substantial, topping 25,000% APY, but these rates are decreasing as the community expands, creating urgency to join in early. Additionally, a $1 million incentive pool and a series of community campaigns are driving excitement during the presale.

Beyond its meme coin appeal, LBRETT offers genuine utility within DeFi and Web3. This project is technology-backed, providing real value instead of just hype. You can participate with full self-custody and decentralization, as no restrictive KYC is required. 

Better than YZY: The next 100x meme coin is LBRETT

After witnessing the unsustainable volatility in YZY, traders are seeking projects with real staying power. Layer Brett’s combination of viral meme appeal, Ethereum Layer 2 technology, and lucrative staking rewards makes it the obvious choice. The project’s transparent tokenomics, DeFi integration, and ongoing community campaigns place it far ahead of YZY.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is in its presale phase, and its potential for 100x growth in the 2025 crypto bull run is clear. Don’t miss the chance to get in early on it before the presale runs out and the token rises once it hits exchanges.

Don’t miss your entry into the most scalable and rewarding Meme Token on Ethereum Layer 2.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
