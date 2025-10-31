KapKap raises $10 million, led by Animoca Brands and others.

PANews reported on October 31st that, according to Blockster , KapKap announced the completion of a $10 million funding round. The seed round was led by Animoca Brands, with participation from Shima Capital , Mechanism Capital , Klaytn Foundation , and Big Brain Holdings; the strategic round was led by Unicorn Verse, with participation from Rzong Capital and BGX Capital . The company positions itself as an AI- native Web3 platform, launching KAPS ( Key Attention Pricing System ) to quantify user "attention and reputation" and distribute rewards accordingly. Currently, it has approximately 1.7 million monthly active users and 25,000 daily active users , and has already partnered with SNK , * The King of Fighters *, *Samurai Shodown*, BAYC , and ApeCoin DAO for IP collaborations. PANews reported on October 31st that, according to Blockster , KapKap announced the completion of a $10 million funding round. The seed round was led by Animoca Brands, with participation from Shima Capital , Mechanism Capital , Klaytn Foundation , and Big Brain Holdings; the strategic round was led by Unicorn Verse, with participation from Rzong Capital and BGX Capital . The company positions itself as an AI- native Web3 platform, launching KAPS ( Key Attention Pricing System ) to quantify user "attention and reputation" and distribute rewards accordingly. Currently, it has approximately 1.7 million monthly active users and 25,000 daily active users , and has already partnered with SNK , * The King of Fighters *, *Samurai Shodown*, BAYC , and ApeCoin DAO for IP collaborations.