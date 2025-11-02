KapKap Secures $10M Funding, Launches KAPS System

Key Points: KapKap completes $10 million financing round for Web3 expansion.

Funding secured from Animoca Brands and Unicorn Verse.

KAPS system launched to quantify user attention and reputation.

KapKap secured $10 million in funding, led by Animoca Brands and Unicorn Verse, emphasizing its AI-native Web3 platform’s growth in user engagement and global partnerships.

This investment signifies increased interest in platforms quantifying digital attention, potentially influencing Web3 user interaction frameworks.

KapKap Secures Major Investment from Animoca and Unicorn Verse

KapKap has announced a $10 million financing round to enhance its AI-native Web3 platform. The funding includes a seed round led by Animoca Brands and a strategic round led by Unicorn Verse, completed recently.

The new capital injection aims to advance KapKap’s user engagement model. With the launch of its Key Attention Pricing System (KAPS), the company seeks to redefine user interactions by quantifying attention and reputation.

“Our mission is to bring forth a revolutionary AI-native Web3 platform that quantifies user attention and empowers creators,” said Leslie Alexander, Co-Founder / CEO of KapKap.

Industry reactions have been largely positive, with investors like Klaytn Foundation showing interest. However, there have been no public comments from key figures like Arthur Hayes or CZ at this time.

KAPS System Launches to Revolutionize User Engagement in Web3

Did you know? KapKap’s strategy mirrors previous Web3 initiatives, echoing earlier successes by platforms like Azuki, yet its focus on a non-tokenized framework distinguishes KAPS in the current market landscape.

Klaytn’s current market data show a 1.77% increase in the past 24 hours, with a broader 30-day decline of 32.45%, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite recent fluctuations, Klaytn maintains a fully diluted market cap exceeding $616 million, illustrating its stable presence in the sector.

Klaytn(KLAY), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:31 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The research team from Coincu notes that KapKap’s innovative approach could stimulate Web3 user engagement, introducing regulatory challenges and new technological demands. While financial implications of KAPS remain speculative, industry observers anticipate potential ripple effects as similar projects have shown in the past.