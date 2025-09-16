Kart Rumble eyes $200k milestone as early momentum builds

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/16 01:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Kart Rumble is blending meme culture, adaptive AI gameplay, and blockchain ownership to reshape the web3 gaming and presale landscape.

Table of Contents

  • Rethinking memecoins through gameplay
  • Built on Polygon, with a clear upgrade path
  • Strong early traction in presale
  • Affiliate-driven growth model
  • Looking ahead: Roadmap and development plans
  • Final thoughts
Summary
  • Kart Rumble is a web3 racing game with meme characters like Doge, Shiba, and Pepe.
  • Built on Polygon with plans to move to Supernets, it integrates NFTs for racers, karts, and tracks with full marketplace trading.
  • The presale has already raised over $100,000, supported by an affiliate program that offers high rewards for community growth.

As the crypto market gains momentum heading into 2025, there’s a new wave of projects focusing on usability, entertainment, and long-term community growth. 

Among these emerging players is Kart Rumble (RBT), a web3 racing game that combines meme culture with dynamic AI gameplay and an organized presale approach catching the eye of investors.

Rethinking memecoins through gameplay

For a long time, meme tokens have relied on virality and community energy. This is where Kart Rumble takes that same foundation and layers it with a functional product, a playable kart racing game featuring the most recognized meme characters in crypto today, including Doge, Shiba, Pepe, Floki, and DogWithHat.

But this is no traditonal play-to-earn path, Kart Rumble is focused on delivering a player challenge experience powered by the inhouse Rumble AI, the project’s proprietary adaptive AI engine. 

Based on the players skill base and behavior Rumble AI will adjust difficulty in real time offering a more dynamic and skill-based experience than typical arcade games.

Built on Polygon, with a clear upgrade path

RBT is currently being developed on the Polygon blockchain, with plans to transition to Polygon Supernets as soon as user demand scales. This gives Kart Rumble the benefits of low-cost, high-speed transactions while offering the flexibility to evolve its infrastructure over time.

Kart Rumble also integrates on chain elements like:

  • NFTs for racers, karts, and tracks
  • A hybrid model that combines blockchain ownership with off-chain game performance
  • Players can trade, buy, or sell on the marketplace items tied to their progress in-game

Interested investors can buy RBT today.

Strong early traction in presale

Kart Rumble is currently in a Multistage presale structure, with each stage offering a different price point. This is designed to reward early adopters with better entry prices, while providing a clear and transparent model as the community continues to grow.

Without major influencers or viral campaigns, Kart Rumble quietly surpassed $100,000 raised in the first 7 days. Momentum has continued to build, with investors sharing the project organically across Telegram, Discord, and all social platforms.

Affiliate-driven growth model

Kart Rumbles’ unique affiliate system has taken the community by storm, showing a new way of customer acquisition. Participants can earn up to 50% commission on referred token sales. The top-performing affiliates are eligible for real-world rewards, including high-end prizes like a luxury car, a premium watch, and a $50,000 cash bonus.

This model not only supports project growth, but also encourages community members to play an active role in its expansion and  a structure that could prove sustainable if scaled carefully.

Looking ahead: Roadmap and development plans

According to the team’s published roadmap, Kart Rumble is aiming to:

  • Transition its engine from Unity to Unreal Engine for enhanced visuals
  • Add multiplayer functionality post-launch
  • Develop user-generated track features similar to sandbox-style games
  • Introduce monetization via sponsorships, tournaments, and creative collaborations

There is also interest in offering Rumble AI as a standalone product, potentially licensing it to other games or simulations in the future.

Final thoughts

Kart Rumble is taking a grounded approach, while most crypto projects promise innovation with all smoke and no fire. The project starts with a playable demo coming soon and clear tokenomics, with a transparent presale model. It remains early in its journey, however, the combination of Rumble AI-driven gameplay, meme familiarity, and community-centric incentives makes it one of the more unique launches this year.

Those interested in learning more can explore the project at KartRumble.io.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
