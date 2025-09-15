Kart Rumble Presale Closes in on $200K After Explosive First Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:12
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.06308-1.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01721-0.80%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.77-2.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09033-8.18%

Kart Rumble ($RBT) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new crypto launches of 2025. Combining the viral power of memes with real AI-driven gaming, the project has already raised over $100,000 in its first week — and now eyes the $200K milestone as momentum builds.

Riding Early Success: $100K Raised in 7 Days

The Kart Rumble presale is off to a flying start. In just one week, the project cleared $100K in contributions, surprising analysts with its rapid early traction. Investors are now watching closely as it races toward the $200K mark — and with each presale stage increasing the token price, early backers are locking in while the upside is greatest.

Where Meme Culture Meets AI Gaming

Kart Rumble isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a full gaming ecosystem built on Polygon, with plans to upgrade to Polygon Supernets for scalability. At its core is Rumble AI, a custom in-house intelligence engine that powers dynamic, skill-based gameplay.

Players will race iconic meme characters — including Doge, Shiba, Pepe, Floki, and DogWithHat — in AI-driven single-player challenges. Every kart, racer, and track element is an ownable, tradeable digital asset, blending meme appeal with true gaming utility.

Inside the Kart Rumble Ecosystem

  • AI-powered gameplay: Adaptive opponents that learn from each race.
  • Hybrid on-chain model: Own your racers, karts, and tracks without sacrificing speed.
  • 20-stage presale structure: Each stage raises token prices, rewarding early buyers.
  • Affiliate program: Up to 50% commissions plus prizes including a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash.

This combination of tech, tokenomics, and viral marketing gives Kart Rumble a stronger foundation than most presale projects.

Why Investors Are Watching Closely

The presale momentum signals more than just hype. Kart Rumble’s mix of meme culture and AI technology taps into two of crypto’s hottest narratives. With $RBT tokens still in the early rounds and prices due to rise at each stage, many see it as one of the few genuine early-entry chances of 2025.

How to Buy Kart Rumble ($RBT)

Getting started is simple:

  1. Visit kartrumble.io 
  2. Connect your wallet (MetaMask or WalletConnect)
  3. Buy with ETH, USDT, MATIC, or BNB
  4. Track your presale tokens and referral rewards directly in your account

Conclusion

With over $100K raised in its first week and the $200K mark now in sight, Kart Rumble is quickly proving it has the traction to stand out in 2025. By combining meme virality, AI gaming, and an ambitious presale model, it’s being tipped as one of the year’s most exciting small-cap plays.

Don’t miss out — join the Kart Rumble presale today at kartrumble.io

Source: https://finbold.com/kart-rumble-presale-closes-in-on-200k-after-explosive-first-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04552-4.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0.020428-1.69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01417-3.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months