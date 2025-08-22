Kaspa Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential Rally to $0.40 After Major Update

Kaspa is preparing for one of the most significant updates in its history, with smart contracts scheduled to go live on August 31.

Investors are closely watching the rollout, with many speculating that this milestone could help Kaspa reclaim its all-time highs and potentially accelerate listings on tier-1 exchanges.

At the same time, the broader market is also tracking emerging opportunities such as TOKEN6900, a meme coin presale that has already raised more than $2 million and is entering its final six days.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

Kaspa Struggles Ahead of Major Update

Kaspa’s recent price performance has been under pressure. The token has declined 22% over the past month and remains down 44% year-on-year.

Despite these setbacks, optimism persists around the project’s long-term potential, largely due to its underlying BlockDAG technology.

Unlike traditional blockchains that process blocks sequentially, BlockDAG enables multiple blocks to be confirmed in parallel. This design allows for higher throughput while maintaining decentralization and security.

Already recognized as one of the fastest proof-of-work blockchains, Kaspa has demonstrated scalability advantages even compared to high-speed networks like Solana.

Price Predictions: Can Kaspa Double?

Kaspa is currently trading at around $0.08, with analysts suggesting a potential rebound in the weeks ahead. By the end of August, Kaspa could retest its previous all-time high of $0.20, which previously corresponded to a market capitalization of roughly $5 billion.