Kazakhstan Plans a National Stablecoin on Solana. Will Snorter Token Pump?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:58
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 19:09

Kazakhstan is diving headfirst into Web3 with the launch of Evo ($KZTE), a new stablecoin pegged to the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) and built on Solana.

Backed by Mastercard, Intebix exchange, Eurasian Bank, and developers within the Solana ecosystem, the project signals strong institutional support for integrating digital assets into the country’s financial systems.

Evo aims to expand crypto-fiat gateways, enable card payments, and support a broader Web3 ecosystem across Central Asia.

This news comes just as Helius Medical recently announced its first $175M purchase of Solana ($SOL) as part of its $500M treasury plan.

Between the two headlines, sovereign adoption and corporate investment drive renewed optimism for Solana’s long-term growth.

And, against this backdrop, retail investors focus on speculative plays like Snorter Token ($SNORT) that are well-positioned to benefit from Solana’s increasing adoption.

Kazakhstan’s Evo Stablecoin: A National Bet on Solana

Kazakhstan’s new Evo ($KZTE) stablecoin launch aims to succeed where previous CBDC efforts did not. It seeks to provide a market-driven solution rather than a solely government-led project.

Issued by Intebix exchange and supported by Superteam Kazakhstan builders on Solana, Evo has significant backing from major players both locally and globally.

In particular, Mastercard integration will allow Evo to connect directly with card payments: a significant advance for real-world merchant adoption.

Evo aims to enable daily payments, increase merchant adoption, and create a foundation for a broader Web3 economy in Kazakhstan by expanding crypto-fiat gateways.

If it’s successful, the project could serve as a model for public-private partnerships, connecting traditional finance with digital innovation in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia.

Helius Medical: Solana Institutional Demand Surges

Medical tech company Helius Medical recently raised $500 million for its Solana-focused treasury through an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering led by crypto-native asset manager Pantera Capital.

On Monday, the company announced that it had made its first $SOL purchase as part of its treasury strategy, acquiring 760,190 SOL at an average price of $231, for a total investment of roughly $175 million.

The company intends to hold its $SOL long-term while exploring DeFi staking and broader utility for its holdings.

Despite the $SOL pullback to as low as $205, institutional demand clearly remains strong. Solana’s high throughput, low fees, and thriving DeFi and payment rails continue to attract large-scale investors like Helius Medical.

Along with Kazakhstan’s Evo stablecoin launch on Solana, the network is starting to become a hub for both government adoption and corporate treasuries.

Analysts say that once macro conditions improve for crypto overall, Solana and altcoins within its ecosystem could be ready for their next major rally.

Snorter Token ($SNORT): Meme Utility Meets Trader Energy

As Solana headlines the news, Snorter Token ($SNORT) establishes its own space as a meme and utility hybrid.

The project combines trader-focused tools with viral meme culture, attracting both serious users and retail traders driven by meme trends.

Its Telegram-native trading bot features sub-second sniping, scam detection, and copy-trading, providing both users and holders with real, tangible value beyond just viral appeal.

Its momentum is rapidly increasing: $SNORT has already raised over $4M in its presale, with tokens currently priced at $0.1053. Presale buyers can also earn staking yields of up to 116% APY, providing a strong incentive to get in early.

At its current valuation of $4M, Snorter Token ($SNORT) is significantly undervalued. Competitor trading bots like Banana Gun ($BANANA), even though they offer fewer features than Snorter, have reached peak valuations of up to $244M.

Make no mistake: Snorter Bot is the best trading bot. If the market recognizes this, and if it can reach even half of Banana Gun’s peak market cap, that’s a 30x return on your investment.

With Solana adoption in the spotlight, retail investors might shift into speculative utility plays like $SNORT, making it a high-risk, high-reward bet for both meme and trading communities.

Join the $SNORT presale while it’s still early!

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/kazakhstan-solana-stablecoin-snorter-token-pump/

