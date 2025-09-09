Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/09 13:48
Movement
MOVE$0.1288+7.42%
Kazakhstan crypto reserve

The post Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve by 2026  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Kazakhstan is making a bold move into the digital age, with plans to launch a state-backed cryptocurrency reserve and implement sweeping fintech reforms by 2026. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aims to integrate cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets into the country’s financial backbone, making Kazakhstan one of the few nations openly backing crypto at a national level.

National Crypto Reserve

In his latest address, Tokayev proposed the creation of a State Digital Asset Fund under the National Bank’s investment arm. This fund will hold a reserve of top cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets, essentially a digital treasure chest for the nation.

To make this vision possible, lawmakers are expected to pass a digital asset law by 2026, offering clear rules for tokenized platforms and fintech startups. Crypto influencer Mario Nawfal called this the “snowball effect,” where one country’s adoption sparks momentum worldwide.

Digital Tenge and CryptoCity

Kazakhstan is already ahead with its digital tenge, first piloted in 2023 and integrated into public budgets by 2025. It’s now used in financing government projects and could soon become a central tool for everyday payments.

Tokayev’s vision also includes CryptoCity in Alatau, a futuristic hub where crypto would be seamlessly used for groceries, bus tickets, and public services. He described it as “the future of Kazakhstan,” where technology blends with daily life.

  • Also Read :
  •   CleanCore Acquires 285.42M Dogecoin and Sets Target of 1B DOGE in 30 Days
  •   ,

Bitcoin ETF and Mining Power

In August, Kazakhstan launched Central Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on the Astana International Exchange, giving investors a regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin. This complements its existing strength as a major Bitcoin mining hub, which at one point powered nearly 13% of the global network, though it has faced challenges like illegal mining and energy shortages.

Leading the Digital Finance Race

With a national crypto reserve, a functioning digital currency, an experimental CryptoCity, and the region’s first Bitcoin ETF, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a digital finance trailblazer. If Tokayev’s ambitious plan succeeds, the country could set an example for how nations can integrate crypto into their economies and daily lives.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

When will Kazakhstan pass the digital asset law?

President Tokayev has asked lawmakers to finalize a comprehensive digital asset law by 2026 to regulate tokenized platforms and fintech startups.

Why is Kazakhstan creating a crypto reserve?

Kazakhstan wants to build a state-backed digital asset fund to hold top cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets. The reserve is meant to secure the nation’s financial future, diversify its economy, and strengthen its position in global digital finance.

How will the digital tenge change payments in Kazakhstan?

The digital tenge, Kazakhstan’s CBDC, is already used in government budgets. By 2026, it is expected to become part of everyday payments, making transactions faster, cheaper, and more transparent across the country.

What is the purpose of Kazakhstan’s CryptoCity project?

CryptoCity in Alatau is designed as a fully digital hub where people can pay for groceries, transport, and public services using crypto. It aims to showcase how blockchain can be integrated into daily life.

Is Kazakhstan becoming a crypto-friendly country?

Yes. With its crypto reserve, Bitcoin ETF, digital tenge, and fintech reforms, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.697+7.62%
BULLS
BULLS$534.13+1.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,351.94+1.19%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,908.56+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+2.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24065+3.14%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Share
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic…
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.06241+1.77%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015085+4.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team