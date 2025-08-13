Kazakhstan's Fonte Capital launches Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF

PANews reported on August 13th that CoinDesk has announced the launch of Central Asia's first spot Bitcoin ETF, BETF, on the Astana International Exchange (AIX). Custodianed by BitGo, the ETF supports physical Bitcoin holdings and offers investors up to $250 million in insurance coverage. BETF is denominated in US dollars and allows for physical settlement, aiming to reduce tracking error and fees. Regulated by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the product is open to Central Asian and international investors, eliminating the need to manage private keys or use cryptocurrency exchanges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.