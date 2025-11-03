ExchangeDEX+
Keanu Reeves' 'Good Fortune' New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 10:46
“Good Fortune” oartial poster featuring Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves and Aziz Ansari.

Lionsgate

Good Fortune, a fantasy comedy starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari, is reportedly coming to streaming this week.

Good Fortune was released in theaters on Oct. 17. The logline for the movie reads, “A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Rogen).

ForbesHalloween 2025: Photos Of Celebrity Costumes From Heidi Klum’s Party And MoreBy Tim Lammers

Also written, directed and produced by Ansari (Parks and Recreation, Master of None), Good Fortune also stars Keke Palmer, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Sandra Oh.

Good Fortune is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Friday, Nov. 7, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Good Fortune’s studio, Lionsgate, has not announced or confirmed the release date of the film and it is subject to change.

When Good Fortune arrives on PVOD, the film will be available for purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Currently, Prime Video has Good Fortune listed for pre-order for purchase for $19.99.

Forbes‘South Park’ Recap: Stan Speaks Out For Fans In Halloween EpisodeBy Tim Lammers

Since digital rentals are generally $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Good Fortune for $14.99 for a 48-hour period.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Good Fortune’?

Good Fortune to date has earned $14.6 million domestically and more than $555,000 in international ticket sales for a worldwide box office tally of $15.1 million. Good Fortune had a production budget of $30 million before prints and advertising costs, according to Variety.

ForbesBruce Springsteen Biopic Tumbles Out Of Box Office Top 5 In 2nd WeekendBy Tim Lammers

Good Fortune earned a 77% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 132 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “A promising directorial feature debut by Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune‘s socially-minded humor is given wings by Keanu Reeves’ heavenly comedic timing.”

The film also received an 80% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings. The audience summary for Good Fortune is still pending.

Rated R, Good Fortune, starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari, is expected to be released on PVOD on Friday.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrives On Disney+ This WeekBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/11/02/keanu-reeves-good-fortune-new-on-streaming-this-week-report-says/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

