ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Kellanova steadies near $83 as Mars buyout limits stock momentum. Mars deal drives muted trading; investors eye regulatory clearance. Q3 sales up 0.9%, but profits dip on mark-to-market headwinds. Africa noodles fuel growth as North America, Europe stumble. No forward guidance as merger prep shifts focus to integration. Kellanova(K) stock traded near flat today, [...] The post Kellanova (K) Stock: Trading Flat as Shareholders Await $83.50 Mars Payout appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Kellanova steadies near $83 as Mars buyout limits stock momentum. Mars deal drives muted trading; investors eye regulatory clearance. Q3 sales up 0.9%, but profits dip on mark-to-market headwinds. Africa noodles fuel growth as North America, Europe stumble. No forward guidance as merger prep shifts focus to integration. Kellanova(K) stock traded near flat today, [...] The post Kellanova (K) Stock: Trading Flat as Shareholders Await $83.50 Mars Payout appeared first on CoinCentral.

Kellanova (K) Stock: Trading Flat as Shareholders Await $83.50 Mars Payout

By: Coincentral
2025/10/31 00:13
Sidekick
K$0.02142-0.87%
NEAR
NEAR$2.847-2.83%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0027-0.36%

TLDR

  • Kellanova steadies near $83 as Mars buyout limits stock momentum.
  • Mars deal drives muted trading; investors eye regulatory clearance.
  • Q3 sales up 0.9%, but profits dip on mark-to-market headwinds.
  • Africa noodles fuel growth as North America, Europe stumble.
  • No forward guidance as merger prep shifts focus to integration.

Kellanova(K) stock traded near flat today, hovering just above $83.00 and closing the session at $83.07.

Kellanova, K

The price reflected market stabilization following its third-quarter earnings release and the pending acquisition by Mars, Incorporated. With the proposed $83.50 per share buyout, the current trading activity suggests market participants are pricing in limited upside.

The definitive acquisition agreement, announced in August 2024, moved forward after shareholder approval on November 1, 2024. The all-cash deal, subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions, is expected to close by the end of 2025. Until then, market action is likely to remain muted, reflecting the fixed premium and uncertainty tied to closing timelines.

Kellanova will not issue forward-looking guidance due to the pending merger. This signals an operational shift while the company prepares to integrate into Mars. With most speculative drivers removed, stock movement is now closely linked to deal progress and regulatory milestones.

Earnings Fall Short on Mark-to-Market Declines

Kellanova reported a slight year-over-year sales increase of 0.9%, reaching $3.26 billion in the third quarter of 2025. This growth came mainly from volume gains in the Africa noodles business and favorable foreign exchange movements. However, softness across snacks, cereals, and frozen foods partially offset those improvements.

Operating profit dropped 0.6% to $452 million, primarily due to reduced mark-to-market benefits compared to the prior year. Despite cost discipline and reduced restructuring charges, earnings per share decreased by 16.2% to $0.88. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose modestly by 3.3% to $0.94.

Year-to-date figures revealed declining momentum, with reported net sales falling 0.8% and operating profit down 1.6%. Free cash flow stood at $320 million, influenced by higher pension contributions and timing of capital expenditures. These results reflected category-wide headwinds and inflationary pressures across global markets.

Africa Delivers Growth as Other Regions Lag

The Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region delivered the strongest performance, driven by 14% sales growth and expanded margins. Africa’s noodle business continued to outperform, fueled by volume gains and past pricing strategies. Adjusted operating profit in the region grew 4%, supporting the company’s earnings stability.

North America posted a 3% sales decline in the third quarter, though operating profit rose by 15% due to cost reductions and lower incentives. Year-to-date adjusted profit fell by 5%, confirming persistent weakness in snacks and frozen categories. Market saturation and demand softness remain a challenge.

Europe and Latin America underperformed, each reporting lower volumes and profit contraction. Europe’s adjusted operating profit declined by 22% as network optimization costs weighed on margins. Latin America’s earnings dropped by 37% due to soft demand and restructuring expenses, especially in the cereal category in Mexico.

The post Kellanova (K) Stock: Trading Flat as Shareholders Await $83.50 Mars Payout appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5049+2.83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000004616-1.57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.119-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,264.41+1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1247+3.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007755+0.76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,249.03
$106,249.03$106,249.03

+1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,583.95
$3,583.95$3,583.95

+1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5752
$2.5752$2.5752

+1.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.36
$168.36$168.36

+1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18105
$0.18105$0.18105

+1.01%