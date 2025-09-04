Kentucky Turf Cup Headlines $13 Million Stakes Day At Kentucky Downs

The winners circle is the place to be for the Stakes action at Kentucky Downs on September 6 Danny Brewer

Hey LeeRoy, take them boots off so we can count this here purse money up… Is that what we will be hearing down at that little Franklin, Kentucky Thoroughbred racetrack on Saturday, September 6? Well, LeeRoy might not be doing the counting, but someone will.

The KTDF Kentucky Turf Cup is the headline event on a blockbuster day at Kentucky Downs. The September 6 card features six Stakes races worth a total of $13 million for Kentucky-bred horses. Carded as race 11 of 12 on the day, the Turf Cup sports a purse of $2.5 million and an automatic Breeders’ Cup Turf berth to the winner. Let’s take a moment and run down the field before they fly over this European style race course nestled in the shadow of I-65 and the Tennessee state line. The runners will be listed by post position with trainer, jockey, morning line, and a thought on each. First post on September 6 is 11:30 AM Central and post time for the Turf Cup is 5:20 PM central.

1 Divin Propos (Saffie Joseph, Frankie Detorri 20-1)- French-bred son of George Vancouver has two wins in nine starts on American soil. Neither of those came in Stakes company, but this five-year old has finished in the top three in ten of sixteen lifetime starts with four wins. Big step up but he is from across the pond with an Italian rider on a European style track.

2 El Rezeen (Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr. 8-1)- Son of English Channel has two seconds in three starts this year and two wins in ten career starts overall. The trainer-rider combination is one of the most successful in the game, but no starts over this surface and no stakes wins does not make this one attractive here.

3 Tawny Port (Miguel Clement, Manuel Franco 10-1 )- This son of Pioneerof the Nile has been around the block a time or two with starts on dirt in the Kentucky Derby and nine other graded Stakes Having now become a turf distance specialist, he just ran second in the August 30 Bowling Green Gold Cup at these Kentucky Downs. He ran third in this race last year and is a horse to include in your superfecta for sure.

4 Vote No (Kelsey Danner, Luis Saez 30-1 )- This son of Divisidero has two wins, one second, and one third in six starts this year. The second race of his career was a win at Kentucky Downs which means he has taken to this patch of Bluegrass. Rider is very good at getting the most out of his mounts. Just might be a horse to play across the board.

5 Mercante (Brian Knippenberg Joseph Ramos 5-1)-Five-year-old son of Gun Runner has three wins and a second in six starts this year. He has never ran at these Kentucky Downs or raced this far. Big test for a horse that seems to be on the rise.

6 Grand Sonata (Todd Pletcher, Tyler Gafflione 4-1)- Defending champ in this race and coming in off a pair of second place finishes in the United Nations and Arlington Million. This son of Medaglia D’Oro has not won since taking the money here last year. Repeating in these type races is awfully tough.

7 Utah Beach (Ignacio Correas IV, Joel Rosario 6-1)-This son of English Channel has two wins in six starts this year and has been in the top three in eleven of seventeen career outings. Has run at Kentucky Downs and finished second back in August of 2023. Our top pick as he comes in off some good works.

Utah Beach should be flying towards the finish in the Kentucky Turf Cup photo by Coady

8 Ole Crazy Bone (Mike Maker, Flavien Prat 15-1)- This son of Ghostzapper has finished in the money in five of six starts this year with two wins. Trainer is tops in career wins here and jock is one of the best in the business. A real live longshot to play.

9 Anglophile (Brian Lynch, Declan Cannon 8-1)-Ran fifth in this race last year and won the Dueling Grounds Derby here in 2023. Only three carer wins in twenty-three lifetime starts but this son of English Channel is battle tested as his last sixteen starts have been in Stakes company.

10 Corruption (Mark Casse, Jose Ortiz 6-1)- Five wins and a second in six starts this year looks great but no wins have come in Stakes company. Trainer has a knack for getting grass horses ready and rider is one of the hottest in the game this year. Will be interesting to see how he handles the European-style course.

11 Fort Washington (Shug McGaughey, Junior Alvarado 9-2)- Arlington Million winner comes in with three wins in five starts this year. This son of War Front has run twice at Kentucky Downs finishing second in 2023 and fifth in 2022. A real player that is coming in right.