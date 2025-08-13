Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin completes $4.9 million in funding, led by Flourish Ventures

PANews reported on August 13th, according to BitKE, that Kenyan Web3 payment platform HoneyCoin announced the completion of a $4.9 million funding round led by Flourish Ventures. The funds will be used to expand operations, diversify its product line, and recruit senior executives. HoneyCoin founder David Nandwa founded the company in 2020 at the age of 19. The platform currently boasts over $150 million in monthly transaction volume, serving 350 corporate clients and hundreds of thousands of users. HoneyCoin offers instant or same-day settlement through a stablecoin-compatible platform, supports operations in 45 countries, and has established partnerships with institutions such as MoneyGram, UBA Bank, and Stripe. This funding will help further expand its team and strengthen its compliance efforts.

