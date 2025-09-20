The post Kevin Durant has access restored to his Coinbase bitcoin account after years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Chris Coduto | Getty Images NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his bevy of Bitcoins, years after getting locked out of his Coinbase account.  “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Friday in a social media post, replying to a tweet about Durant being locked out of his account on the cryptocurrency exchange.  The message comes just a few days after Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman joked about the predicament at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles. “It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out,” Kleiman said Tuesday, referencing Coinbase’s account retrieval protocol. “But, Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it’s only benefited us.”  Durant purchased Bitcoins on Coinbase in 2016, shortly after hearing about the token several times during a dinner with his then-Golden State Warriors teammates.  Bitcoin was trading between roughly $360 and $1,000 in 2016, CoinGecko’s data shows. Now, the digital asset is trading around $116,000, according to the same crypto data provider.  Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin since 2016 Durant and his agent, who are investors in Coinbase Global and promote the business on their sports and entertainment website Boardroom, did not disclose the size of the basketball player’s Bitcoin holdings on the trading platform. The case has sparked a wider discussion about Coinbase’s customer services, with several users recounting on social media difficulties receiving assistance from the company to regain access to their accounts and troubleshoot other issues.  Their complaints form the latest calls for Coinbase to overhaul its support services. In May, Coinbase revealed that cybercriminals had bribed a few of its… The post Kevin Durant has access restored to his Coinbase bitcoin account after years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Chris Coduto | Getty Images NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his bevy of Bitcoins, years after getting locked out of his Coinbase account.  “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Friday in a social media post, replying to a tweet about Durant being locked out of his account on the cryptocurrency exchange.  The message comes just a few days after Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman joked about the predicament at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles. “It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out,” Kleiman said Tuesday, referencing Coinbase’s account retrieval protocol. “But, Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it’s only benefited us.”  Durant purchased Bitcoins on Coinbase in 2016, shortly after hearing about the token several times during a dinner with his then-Golden State Warriors teammates.  Bitcoin was trading between roughly $360 and $1,000 in 2016, CoinGecko’s data shows. Now, the digital asset is trading around $116,000, according to the same crypto data provider.  Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Bitcoin since 2016 Durant and his agent, who are investors in Coinbase Global and promote the business on their sports and entertainment website Boardroom, did not disclose the size of the basketball player’s Bitcoin holdings on the trading platform. The case has sparked a wider discussion about Coinbase’s customer services, with several users recounting on social media difficulties receiving assistance from the company to regain access to their accounts and troubleshoot other issues.  Their complaints form the latest calls for Coinbase to overhaul its support services. In May, Coinbase revealed that cybercriminals had bribed a few of its…

Kevin Durant has access restored to his Coinbase bitcoin account after years

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:43

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chris Coduto | Getty Images

NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his bevy of Bitcoins, years after getting locked out of his Coinbase account. 

“We got this fixed. Account recovery complete,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Friday in a social media post, replying to a tweet about Durant being locked out of his account on the cryptocurrency exchange. 

The message comes just a few days after Durant and his agent Rich Kleiman joked about the predicament at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles.

“It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out,” Kleiman said Tuesday, referencing Coinbase’s account retrieval protocol. “But, Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it’s only benefited us.” 

Durant purchased Bitcoins on Coinbase in 2016, shortly after hearing about the token several times during a dinner with his then-Golden State Warriors teammates. 

Bitcoin was trading between roughly $360 and $1,000 in 2016, CoinGecko’s data shows. Now, the digital asset is trading around $116,000, according to the same crypto data provider. 

Stock chart icon

Bitcoin since 2016

Durant and his agent, who are investors in Coinbase Global and promote the business on their sports and entertainment website Boardroom, did not disclose the size of the basketball player’s Bitcoin holdings on the trading platform.

The case has sparked a wider discussion about Coinbase’s customer services, with several users recounting on social media difficulties receiving assistance from the company to regain access to their accounts and troubleshoot other issues. 

Their complaints form the latest calls for Coinbase to overhaul its support services. In May, Coinbase revealed that cybercriminals had bribed a few of its overseas customer support agents to leak customers’ personal data. In 2021, Coinbase clients expressed their frustrations over the company’s new live phone support line, with one dissatisfied user telling CNBC at the time that the service was “a joke.” 

On Friday, Coinbase CEO Armstrong addressed users’ latest concerns over the quality of the firm’s support services, stressing its team would put “a big focus on getting better.”

“We’re putting a big focus on getting better at customer support at both ends – improving products so fewer people need support, and providing a faster, higher quality experience when you do,” Armstrong said Friday in an X post. 

Coinbase did not immediately reply to CNBC’s request for additional comment on what measures it would take to improve its customer service. Earlier this week, the company told CNBC that it runs an around-the-clock assistance hotline for its users, in addition to offering self-help resources for basic troubleshooting.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/19/bitcoin-coinbase-kevin-durant-nba-password.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.429-1.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.95-2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010687-20.43%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-2.88%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 20:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013886-8.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.