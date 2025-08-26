Kevin O’Leary says he bought for $13 million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 02:22
MemeCore
M$0.46574+4.70%
Threshold
T$0.01595-3.74%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14-1.72%
FORM
FORM$3.4491-0.10%

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary revealed on CNBC on Monday that he was one of three buyers to snap up the record-breaking Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan sports card at auction over the weekend.

The card, a signed collectible featuring both NBA legends, sold for nearly $13 million, surpassing the previous record for the most-expensive trading card sold at auction, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311, which went for $12.6 million in August 2022, according to auction house Heritage, which sold both cards.

As of the completion of the Bryant-Jordan sale, the buyers remained anonymous. O’Leary told CNBC he bought the card along with two other investors, Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw, to form a syndicate and avoid competing.

“We bought it together, yes we did,” O’Leary said on “Squawk Box” on Monday, adding the three got together on a 3 a.m. Zoom call to buy the card. “I’m very proud to own it.”

The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Courtesy: Heritage Auctions | HA.com

Sports collectibles have been gaining steam in recent years, with notable jerseys and even personal watches of athletes coming up on the block and fetching millions. The Bryant-Jordan card featured the NBA uniform logos and signatures of both players and came up for sale on the late Bryant’s birthday.

O’Leary said he doesn’t believe the card will come to the market again in his lifetime.

“It’s going to be a part of an index that I’m going to continue to grow along with my partners,” he said. “We look at it no different than our bitcoin holdings, our ethereum holdings, our gold holdings.”

He added that he doesn’t believe sports card trading is only driven by the growing 1% of wealth, like art trading might be, saying that it is getting “institutional in nature.”

“It’s no different than collectible watches, in some way,” he said. “It’s so rare that the prices continue to appreciate, and they seem to defy recessions.”

O’Leary said he’s been looking into owning this asset class for a few years and that he’s adding Saturday’s card to a host of other basketball cards he already owns.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/25/bryant-jordan-card-kevin-oleary.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

Artificial intelligence agents are exploding across the Web3 ecosystem, but AI tokens are telling a different story. According to a June 26 report by DappRadar, on-chain activity tied to AI agents has grown 86% since January, reaching 4.5 million daily…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.19-1.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-8.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606-5.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 12:52
Share
Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07375-5.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606-5.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share
Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

Now, as 2025 approaches, traders believe they’ve found the next Dogecoin — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a presale sensation that could […] The post Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5292-7.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0034-9.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00691+1.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/26 02:25
Share

Trending News

More

AI tokens slide 64% despite 86% usage spike and $1.3B raised — Is the hype sustainable?

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

DIN Blockchain Partners with DataVLT to Power AI Agents, DAI-Apps with Data Analytics Capabilities

AI Chatbots: Unveiling the Alarming Truth Behind AI Delusions