Key Crypto Events to Watch This Week, from Airdrops to Upgrades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:50
Origin
OGN$0.0648+0.37%
CELO
CELO$0.3045+4.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137+0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016664+1.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1602+24.37%
  • Lido Finance is in the process of concluding two key votes
  • September 11 brings an airdrop of MITO tokens for eligible users
  • Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.31 million tokens, potentially increasing supply and affecting price

The ongoing week is brimming with notable crypto events of all kinds. For starters, today, Origin Protocol is hosting a community call at 4 PM UTC, where updates will include OGN developments and a new wOETH integration. These sessions often strengthen investor engagement, although they rarely trigger major price swings.

Additionally, Lido Finance is in the process of concluding two key votes – an important Dual Governance upgrade and a separate proposal to migrate its validators from Nethermind to Twinstake.

Last event for today involves dYdX concluding its Prop #275 vote, which concerns updates to its VIP Affiliate Program. 

Tomorrow, Tezos is scheduled for “Testnet Seoul Upgrade” (a planned protocol upgrade for the Tezos blockchain), while the MetisL2 team, alongside LazAI, is having an AMA (ask me anything) session with the community.

Related: Crypto Market in September: Rally Incoming or Red Month Again?

On September 10, Celo’s “Ice Cream Hardfork” is set to activate on mainnet, rolling out the EigenDA v2 (Blazar) upgrade. It will introduce faster confirmations, improved stability, scalability, and a more resilient data availability layer.

On the same day, a security audit by SlowMist for ABDAO_Global is scheduled, as well as the governance votes on Neutron, where proposals could involve upgrades or funding.

Thursday, September 11, brings an airdrop of MITO tokens for eligible users, which is a part of Mitosis’ EOL Layer 1 launch. Moreover, Aptos (APT) will unlock 11.31 million tokens, potentially increasing supply and affecting price. 

Live X Spaces event on Flux’s decentralized AI infrastructure (FluxEdge) is also planned for Thursday.

Week’s end

Then, on Friday, Helium’s “Helium Reward Program” vote will take place, likely adjusting HNT rewards for network participants. Furthermore, Helium is organizing a vote on its “Improvement Proposal #147.”

Finally, at the end of the week, TON (The Open Network) will unveil a new partnership, possibly boosting ecosystem growth.

This week is full of governance votes, upgrades, and token unlocks, once again showing how rapidly the crypto landscape is evolving. While some events, like Celo’s hard fork or Aptos’ unlock, carry potential market impact, others focus on long-term ecosystem growth.

As such, it’s important to keep up with these events, if for nothing else than to spot which crypto projects are truly new and exciting.

Related: Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/key-crypto-events-to-watch-this-week-from-airdrops-to-upgrades/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:22
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
Union
U$0.01081-5.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684+1.75%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05443-7.19%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10122+0.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307+2.34%
Major
MAJOR$0.15877+1.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high