Key Levels, SEC Case Clarity & What Could Spark A Breakout

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…