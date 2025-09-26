The end of the week brings an eventful economic calendar, with crucial data expected in the second half of the day. Traders will be focused on PCE figures 🏦 and U.S. income data 💵 — the key signals for future Fed decisions. 🔑 Today’s Highlights: ⏰ 14:30 🇺🇸 U.S. Consumer Spending Report • Consumer spending (m/m): 0.5% forecast / 0.5% previous • Core PCE (m/m): 0.2% forecast / 0.3% previous • PCE (m/m): 0.3% forecast / 0.2% previous • Core PCE (y/y): 2.9% forecast / 2.9% previous • PCE (y/y): 2.7% forecast / 2.6% previous ⏰ 14:30 🇨🇦 Canada GDP (July): 0.1% forecast / -0.1% previous ⏰ 15:00 🇺🇸 Fed’s Tom Barkin speech 🎤 ⏰ 16:00 🇺🇸 University of Michigan Report 📊 • Index: 55.4 forecast / 58.2 previous • Short-term inflation: 4.8% forecast / 4.8% previous • Long-term inflation: 3.9% forecast / 3.5% previous ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 U.S. Oil Rig Count 🛢 ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 Speech by Fed’s Michelle Bowman 🎤 ⚡ Stay alert — today’s numbers could shape market expectations ahead of the Fed’s next moves. Trade smart with NordFX! 🚀 📅 Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story The end of the week brings an eventful economic calendar, with crucial data expected in the second half of the day. Traders will be focused on PCE figures 🏦 and U.S. income data 💵 — the key signals for future Fed decisions. 🔑 Today’s Highlights: ⏰ 14:30 🇺🇸 U.S. Consumer Spending Report • Consumer spending (m/m): 0.5% forecast / 0.5% previous • Core PCE (m/m): 0.2% forecast / 0.3% previous • PCE (m/m): 0.3% forecast / 0.2% previous • Core PCE (y/y): 2.9% forecast / 2.9% previous • PCE (y/y): 2.7% forecast / 2.6% previous ⏰ 14:30 🇨🇦 Canada GDP (July): 0.1% forecast / -0.1% previous ⏰ 15:00 🇺🇸 Fed’s Tom Barkin speech 🎤 ⏰ 16:00 🇺🇸 University of Michigan Report 📊 • Index: 55.4 forecast / 58.2 previous • Short-term inflation: 4.8% forecast / 4.8% previous • Long-term inflation: 3.9% forecast / 3.5% previous ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 U.S. Oil Rig Count 🛢 ⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 Speech by Fed’s Michelle Bowman 🎤 ⚡ Stay alert — today’s numbers could shape market expectations ahead of the Fed’s next moves. Trade smart with NordFX! 🚀 📅 Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights 🌍 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story