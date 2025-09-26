Key Market Watch - Friday Highlights

The end of the week brings an eventful economic calendar, with crucial data expected in the second half of the day. Traders will be focused on PCE figures 🏦 and U.S. income data 💵 — the key signals for future Fed decisions.
🔑 Today’s Highlights:
⏰ 14:30 🇺🇸 U.S. Consumer Spending Report
• Consumer spending (m/m): 0.5% forecast / 0.5% previous
• Core PCE (m/m): 0.2% forecast / 0.3% previous
• PCE (m/m): 0.3% forecast / 0.2% previous
• Core PCE (y/y): 2.9% forecast / 2.9% previous
• PCE (y/y): 2.7% forecast / 2.6% previous
⏰ 14:30 🇨🇦 Canada GDP (July): 0.1% forecast / -0.1% previous
⏰ 15:00 🇺🇸 Fed’s Tom Barkin speech 🎤
⏰ 16:00 🇺🇸 University of Michigan Report 📊
• Index: 55.4 forecast / 58.2 previous
• Short-term inflation: 4.8% forecast / 4.8% previous
• Long-term inflation: 3.9% forecast / 3.5% previous
⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 U.S. Oil Rig Count 🛢
⏰ 19:00 🇺🇸 Speech by Fed’s Michelle Bowman 🎤
