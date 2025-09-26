The post Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound bounced up on Yen weakness, but is struggling to find acceptance above 200.00. Moderate Tokyo inflation levels have dampened hopes of BoJ tightening in October. GBP/JPY: key resistance lies ahead of 200.50, support is at the 199.20 area. The British Pound is trimming Thursday’s losses on Friday, favoured by generalised Japanese Yen weakness, following relatively soft inflation figures in the Tokyo area. The pair has reached prices above the 200.00 level after bouncing at 199.55, but remains below a key resistance area ahead of 200.50 Data released on Thursday revealed that the advanced Tokyo CPI grew at a 2.5% yearly rate in September, down from 2.6% in August. The Core CPI remained steady at 2.5% against market expectations of an uptick to 2.6%. These figures give some more leeway to the BoJ to maintain its “wait-and-see” stance at its next monetary policy meeting, and have increased bearish pressure on the Yen. Technical analysis: Looking for direction around 200.00 The technical picture is mixed. The pair broke below an ascending trendline support, yet bears have been unable to pull the pair below 199.20. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is wavering around the 50 level, indicating a lack of a clear bias. Bulls will find significant resistance in the area between Thursday’s high, at 200.35, and the reverse trendline, now around 200.50. A confirmation above here would open the way towards the year-to-date high, at 201.27. A reversal from current levels, on the contrary, would face support at the mentioned 199.20 (September 19 and 23 lows). Further down, the 78.6% retracement of the September rally, which meets the September 5 low at 198.65, and the September 2 low at 198.35, would be the next bearish targets. (This story was corrected on September 26 at 10:10 GMT to say that the… The post Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound bounced up on Yen weakness, but is struggling to find acceptance above 200.00. Moderate Tokyo inflation levels have dampened hopes of BoJ tightening in October. GBP/JPY: key resistance lies ahead of 200.50, support is at the 199.20 area. The British Pound is trimming Thursday’s losses on Friday, favoured by generalised Japanese Yen weakness, following relatively soft inflation figures in the Tokyo area. The pair has reached prices above the 200.00 level after bouncing at 199.55, but remains below a key resistance area ahead of 200.50 Data released on Thursday revealed that the advanced Tokyo CPI grew at a 2.5% yearly rate in September, down from 2.6% in August. The Core CPI remained steady at 2.5% against market expectations of an uptick to 2.6%. These figures give some more leeway to the BoJ to maintain its “wait-and-see” stance at its next monetary policy meeting, and have increased bearish pressure on the Yen. Technical analysis: Looking for direction around 200.00 The technical picture is mixed. The pair broke below an ascending trendline support, yet bears have been unable to pull the pair below 199.20. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is wavering around the 50 level, indicating a lack of a clear bias. Bulls will find significant resistance in the area between Thursday’s high, at 200.35, and the reverse trendline, now around 200.50. A confirmation above here would open the way towards the year-to-date high, at 201.27. A reversal from current levels, on the contrary, would face support at the mentioned 199.20 (September 19 and 23 lows). Further down, the 78.6% retracement of the September rally, which meets the September 5 low at 198.65, and the September 2 low at 198.35, would be the next bearish targets. (This story was corrected on September 26 at 10:10 GMT to say that the…

Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:29
Areon Network
AREA$0.00946+5.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015474-3.03%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3747-4.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07423-9.25%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
  • The Pound bounced up on Yen weakness, but is struggling to find acceptance above 200.00.
  • Moderate Tokyo inflation levels have dampened hopes of BoJ tightening in October.
  • GBP/JPY: key resistance lies ahead of 200.50, support is at the 199.20 area.

The British Pound is trimming Thursday’s losses on Friday, favoured by generalised Japanese Yen weakness, following relatively soft inflation figures in the Tokyo area. The pair has reached prices above the 200.00 level after bouncing at 199.55, but remains below a key resistance area ahead of 200.50

Data released on Thursday revealed that the advanced Tokyo CPI grew at a 2.5% yearly rate in September, down from 2.6% in August. The Core CPI remained steady at 2.5% against market expectations of an uptick to 2.6%. These figures give some more leeway to the BoJ to maintain its “wait-and-see” stance at its next monetary policy meeting, and have increased bearish pressure on the Yen.

Technical analysis: Looking for direction around 200.00

The technical picture is mixed. The pair broke below an ascending trendline support, yet bears have been unable to pull the pair below 199.20. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is wavering around the 50 level, indicating a lack of a clear bias.

Bulls will find significant resistance in the area between Thursday’s high, at 200.35, and the reverse trendline, now around 200.50. A confirmation above here would open the way towards the year-to-date high, at 201.27.

A reversal from current levels, on the contrary, would face support at the mentioned 199.20 (September 19 and 23 lows). Further down, the 78.6% retracement of the September rally, which meets the September 5 low at 198.65, and the September 2 low at 198.35, would be the next bearish targets.

(This story was corrected on September 26 at 10:10 GMT to say that the September 5 low is at 198.65 and the September 2 at 198.35, not at 168.65 and 1.1830 as previously reported.)

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%-0.11%-0.12%0.07%0.00%0.07%-0.06%
EUR0.12%0.05%0.07%0.24%0.20%0.25%0.08%
GBP0.11%-0.05%0.08%0.19%0.23%0.20%-0.00%
JPY0.12%-0.07%-0.08%0.15%0.09%0.16%-0.09%
CAD-0.07%-0.24%-0.19%-0.15%-0.06%0.03%-0.19%
AUD-0.01%-0.20%-0.23%-0.09%0.06%0.05%-0.15%
NZD-0.07%-0.25%-0.20%-0.16%-0.03%-0.05%-0.09%
CHF0.06%-0.08%0.00%0.09%0.19%0.15%0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-jpy-price-forecast-key-resistance-remains-at-the-20035-20050-area-202509260822

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.674-8.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004105+1.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3742-4.39%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.50%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.677+235.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-3.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto