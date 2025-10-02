KEYWORDS – Blockchain.News



Peter Zhang



Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has catapulted into the exclusive ranks of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders with a massive 5,268 BTC acquisition worth $623 million, cementing its position as the fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company globally.

The Tokyo-based company announced the landmark purchase on October 1, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 30,823 BTC valued at approximately $3.6 billion at current market prices. The aggressive accumulation strategy has transformed Metaplanet from a relatively unknown player into a major force in the corporate cryptocurrency adoption movement.

Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation Pays Off

CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that the latest acquisition was executed at an average price of 17.4 million yen ($118,328) per Bitcoin, demonstrating the company’s commitment to dollar-cost averaging into the digital asset despite recent market volatility. This purchase follows closely on the heels of Metaplanet’s record-breaking $632 million Bitcoin acquisition announced on September 21, which previously held the title as the company’s largest single purchase.

“This acquisition solidifies our position among the world’s elite Bitcoin treasury companies,” said Gerovich in a statement. “We’re now positioned alongside industry giants and have established ourselves as a key player in the institutional Bitcoin adoption narrative.”

The move places Metaplanet behind only three other publicly traded companies in terms of Bitcoin holdings: MicroStrategy leads the pack with 640,031 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC, and Marathon Digital Holdings (XXI) with 43,514 BTC.

Institutional Interest Surges

The company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy has attracted significant institutional attention, with Capital Group, the US asset management giant overseeing $2.6 trillion in assets, recently acquiring an 11.45% stake in Metaplanet valued at approximately $500 million. This investment made Capital Group the company’s largest shareholder, overtaking National Financial Services.

“The institutional validation we’re seeing is unprecedented,” explained cryptocurrency analyst Maria Chen from Tokyo Digital Assets Research. “When you have firms like Capital Group, Vanguard, JPMorgan, and State Street taking positions in Metaplanet, it signals broader acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate treasury asset.”

Other major US financial institutions now count among Metaplanet’s top 20 investors, including Citigroup and State Street, according to company disclosures.

Financial Performance Reflects Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-centric approach has translated into impressive financial results. The company reported quarterly revenue of 2.438 billion yen ($16.5 million) in the third quarter, representing a remarkable 115.7% increase from the previous quarter. However, the company’s Bitcoin yield moderated to 33% for the period from July 1 to September 30, compared to an exceptional 129.4% in the previous quarter.

“The normalization of yields was expected given the massive scale of their holdings now,” noted blockchain economist Dr. James Richardson from the University of Tokyo. “What’s impressive is their ability to maintain strong operational performance while executing this treasury transformation.”

Global Expansion and Infrastructure Development

Beyond its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, Metaplanet has been building out its operational infrastructure to support global expansion plans. In mid-September, the company launched Metaplanet Income Corp., a Miami-based subsidiary focused on generating yield through Bitcoin-related activities including derivatives trading and structured products.

The firm has also expanded its domestic presence through Bitcoin Japan Inc., a new venture centered around Bitcoin media, conferences, and adoption initiatives. This subsidiary has secured the Bitcoin.jp domain and announced plans to host the Bitcoin Japan Conference in 2027, positioning itself as a hub for Bitcoin education and adoption in Asia.

Market Implications

The timing of Metaplanet’s latest acquisition coincides with renewed institutional interest in Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement and inflation concerns. The company’s rapid ascent to the fourth-largest position demonstrates how quickly the corporate Bitcoin treasury landscape can shift when companies commit significant capital to the strategy.

Industry observers note that Metaplanet’s approach differs from MicroStrategy’s model by incorporating active yield generation through its subsidiary operations, potentially offering a blueprint for other companies considering similar treasury transformations.

The company’s success has also highlighted Japan’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency adoption, with Metaplanet serving as a flagship example of how Japanese corporations can successfully integrate Bitcoin into their capital allocation strategies while maintaining regulatory compliance.

As Bitcoin continues to gain acceptance as a legitimate reserve asset, Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation strategy positions the company at the forefront of what many analysts believe will be an accelerating trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption across Asia and beyond.

