KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

The testnet activities require no expenses and take little time. The team has already confirmed an airdrop for participating and farming points, which will be converted into tokens. Since the project is still new, the number of participants remains relatively low, while the reward pool will grow as the community expands.
Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important news and announcements.
Highlights:
- stay active in the testnet;
- points system;
- no costs for participation.
If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord