Kikimora Announces Launch of Kikimora Agent: Accessible AI-Powered Cybersecurity Platform For SME

2025/09/11
Sofia, Bulgaria, September 10th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Kikimora, a cybersecurity specialist and a product developer, has announced the launch of Kikimora Agent, a new AI-powered platform providing accessible cybersecurity management, vulnerability detection, and asset monitoring for businesses, individuals, and students.

Kikimora Agent combines conversational AI with automated security workflows, reducing the workload for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) facing increased cyber attacks and growing security skills shortages.

Kikimora Agent is designed to simplify traditionally complex cybersecurity processes and provides a split-screen interface for conversational interactions and live inventory management.

Users can interact via natural language prompts to access security tools, manage infrastructure, monitor vulnerabilities, and receive actionable recommendations for remediation and compliance.

Key segments supported include Attack Surface Management, Vulnerability Management, Asset Management, Endpoint Security, and Security Project Management.

Kikimora Agent combines a range of security integrations - such as Qualys web application scanning and Wazuh endpoint monitoring - ensuring users maintain control over data privacy and compliance requirements.

Kikimora Agent supports full workflow management, including listing and updating assets, executing and tracking vulnerability scans, assigning remediation tasks, querying OWASP checklists, and onboarding new endpoints. The agent’s experiment-and-estimate vertical allows rapid learning, scenario analysis, and tool migration without lengthy setup cycles.

The agent can perform tasks based on local context, and provide actionable recommendations to improve your remediation efforts. Simply typing ‘Scan my web application…’, ‘List my current assets…’, or ‘Create a plan for NIS2 compliance…’ will prompt the agent to provide detailed information and a step-by-step guide to accomplish current objectives.

The launch comes at a time when European SMEs are facing more cyber threats, with rising attack rates and stricter regulations like GDPR and NIS2. The goal of the Kikimora Agent is to reduce operational complexity and provide consolidated access to AI-enhanced security tools to a wider range of organizations and budgets.

Users can start using Kikimora Agent at: https://agentic.kikimora.io/

Users can find Get Started Guides, Documentation & Example Prompts: https://kikimora.gitbook.io/kikimora-agent-guide-early-access/

About Kikimora

Built by the experienced team of SoCyber, Kikimora provides cybersecurity solutions for organizations across Europe, specializing in cybersecurity product development and accessible automation.

The company is committed to improving accessibility and security through practical, AI-powered tools that simplify operations for small and midsize teams.

Contact

CEO

Krasimir Kotsev

Kikimora

[email protected]

