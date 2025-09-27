The 7-day week isn’t natural. It’s a man-made system built for religion and industrial schedules. That script conditions you to dread Mondays, live for weekends, and break your momentum. By killing Sundays and replacing “weeks” with neutral day numbers (Day 12, Day 17…), you escape the collective cage. No more weekly dread, no more stop-start cycles. Life becomes continuous, momentum builds, and every day becomes yours to design.The 7-day week isn’t natural. It’s a man-made system built for religion and industrial schedules. That script conditions you to dread Mondays, live for weekends, and break your momentum. By killing Sundays and replacing “weeks” with neutral day numbers (Day 12, Day 17…), you escape the collective cage. No more weekly dread, no more stop-start cycles. Life becomes continuous, momentum builds, and every day becomes yours to design.

Killing the 7-Day Week

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/27 03:00
I quit my job because I wanted freedom of time. But even running my own company, I still hated Mondays. Why? Because Monday was the day after Sunday. And every Sunday I felt fucking miserable just knowing the next day I had meetings I dreaded.

Not because I chose them. But because society decided Monday through Friday are ‘office hours.’

That’s when I realized: I wasn’t free at all. I was still chained to someone else’s calendar.

And then it hit me. Sundays are bullshit. But it’s bigger than that. The entire 7-day week is bullshit. 

Someone made it up. And we all just agreed to live inside it.

So I got rid of them. And so should you.

\

\ This is Episode 1 of The Death of You. 

The series where you kill the version of yourself born by default, built by others, and architect an existence on your own rules.

-

You probably feel it too: every Sunday, the same thing. That invisible blanket of dread. A knot in your stomach. You get short with people you love, because you can’t enjoy the moment. Not because Sunday is bad..but because Monday is already stealing it from you.

  • But who decided that? 
  • Why is it that the day of the week dictates our emotions and our schedules?

Think about it. 

Why seven days? Not five. Not ten. Seven. 

Ancient empires tied weeks to moon cycles and religion. Then, factories and schools locked it in. And centuries later, you’re still running your life on rules written for shepherds and factory workers.

That’s not time. That’s a script. 

And you’ve been living by it without question.

So I killed Sundays. I killed the week. I stopped living by weekdays and started living by numbers. Day 12. Day 17. Day 31. Numbers are neutral. They don’t carry baggage.

You see, killing Sundays isn’t about deleting a day. It’s about deleting the conditioning. Once you see it, you can design your own rhythm. One that actually serves you.

  1. No More Weekly Meetings: When you kill the 7-day sheep cycle, weekly meetings don’t exist. Everything is on my clock. My life is 100% on my schedule.

    \

  2. Doctors & Errands on Your Terms:  You stop living by their calendar. I go to the doctor on a random Tuesday at 11am when the waiting room is empty. Because I can.

    \

  3. Momentum Instead of Stop–Start: Weekdays and weekends force you into stop-start. Grind, rest, repeat. That’s not freedom, that’s a cage. When you live by numbers, momentum never breaks. Day 14 flows into Day 15. Life becomes continuous.

    Work as hard as you want. When you’re tired, take a break. It’s that easy. Life becomes a continuous self improvement journey, on your time.

    \

  4. End of Weekend Prison: We’re conditioned to live for weekends and hate weekdays. Strip the labels, and that cage disappears. You stop asking, ‘Is it the weekend yet?’ Because every day is yours.

    \

  5. Freedom of Identity:  Weeks are collective → built for religion, factories, schools. Numbers are personal → built for you. You stop living inside someone else’s system. You start living inside your own design.

\

Final Thoughts

Remember… you were born once without choice. That version of you was built by default: parents, school, culture, trauma. 

The Death of You is about killing that version and architecting the one you actually choose.

First, we burn the default. Then we build the design.

\ Until next time,

Benoit. 

