Kin price prediction 2025-2031: Will KIN recover?

Kin is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 by Kik Interactive, it was designed to enable global transactions without intermediaries. Launched on the Ethereum blockchain, Kin later migrated to Solana in 2020 to benefit from its scalability and low transaction costs. This migration has positioned Kin (KIN) as a viable solution for micropayments across apps, games, and online services, fueling a growing digital economy. Despite its strong foundations, KIN remains below its all-time high (ATH) of $0.001493, recorded on January 6, 2018.
Recently, the token marked its all-time low (ATL) in July 8, 2025, at $0.00000051112. These price changes indicate the volatility of the token and the uncertainty of long-term upward trending prices. This raises questions among investors ,Can KIN reach $0.001? Will KIN recapture its ATH? How high can KIN go in 2025?.
Let’s get into the KIN technical analysis and price predictions.
|Cryptocurrency
|Kin
|Ticker
|KIN
|Current price
|$0.000001286
|Market cap
|$3.45M
|Trading volume
|$61.51K
|Circulating supply
|2.75T KIN
|All-time high
|$0.001493 (Jan 06, 2018)
|All-time low
|$0.000001112 (Jul 08, 2025)
|24-hour low
|$0.000001205
|24-hour high
|$0.00000133
|Metric
|Value
|Volatility (30-day variation)
|3.82%
|50-day SMA
|$ 0.0000001547
|14-Day RSI
|41.41
|200-day SMA
|$ 0.0000004871
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear and Greed Index
|44 (Fear)
|Green days
|9/30 (30%)
TL;DR Breakdown
On August 22, 2025, Kin price analysis showed a bearish trend as sellers pushed a downward pressure on the token. The price went down to $0.000001218, losing 4.25% of its value over the past day. Earlier, KIN recovered slightly to $0.000001333, but selling pressure resumed, pushing it back down toward support levels. The token remains below short-term resistance, signaling watchful sentiment among traders.
The 24hour price chart confirms the bearish momentum, with Kin dropping to an intra day low of $0.000001133 before closing at $0.000001218. The day’s high was $0.000001333, which now acts as short-term resistance.KIN/USDT Chart: TradingView
The MACD indicator shows the MACD line at –0.000000028, below the signal line at –0.000000021, with a histogram reading of –0.000000007, confirming bearish momentum. The RSI stands at 41.98, below the neutral 50 level, indicating sellers are in control but the token is not yet in oversold territory.
The 4-hour price chart of Kin confirms a bearish trend in the market. KIN declined to $0.000001164, with sellers driving the price down to a low of $0.000001155. Increased volatility suggests stronger price swings, and the downward bias signals that bearish pressure is likely to persist in the near term.KIN/USDT Chart: TradingView
The MACD indicator also confirms bearish sentiment. The MACD line stands at –0.000000037, trending below the signal line at –0.000000026, while the histogram shows a negative reading of –0.000000011. This alignment indicates sustained selling momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower at 36.76, below the neutral 50 level. The RSI baseline is at 44.82, reinforcing that sellers currently dominate the market. Although RSI is not yet in the oversold region it shows that buying pressure remains weak.
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|SMA 3
|$ 0.0000001731
|SELL
|SMA 5
|$ 0.0000001581
|SELL
|SMA 10
|$ 0.0000001579
|SELL
|SMA 21
|$ 0.0000001759
|SELL
|SMA 50
|$ 0.0000001547
|SELL
|SMA 100
|$ 0.0000001727
|SELL
|SMA 200
|$ 0.0000004871
|SELL
|Period
|Value ($)
|Action
|EMA 3
|$ 0.0000001338
|SELL
|EMA 5
|$ 0.0000001378
|SELL
|EMA 10
|$ 0.0000001583
|SELL
|EMA 21
|$ 0.0000002242
|SELL
|EMA 50
|$ 0.0000003903
|SELL
|EMA 100
|$ 0.0000006008
|SELL
|EMA 200
|$ 0.0000008587
|SELL
Kin is likely to face continued bearish pressure in the short term as long as it trades below the $0.000001220–$0.000001333 resistance zone. A breakdown under $0.000001155 support could trigger further losses, while a rebound above resistance would signal the first signs of recovery.
Kin’s transition to the Solana blockchain enhances transaction efficiency and scalability, positioning it well for broader adoption in the digital economy. The settlement with the SEC over a 2017 ICO confirmed Kin’s status as a non-security, providing regulatory clarity and potentially reducing investment risk.
Additionally, Kin’s growing use in various applications and services underscores its practical utility and potential demand. These factors suggest that Kin could be a viable option for investors looking to invest in crypto. However, like all digital assets, KIN is volatile and subject to significant price fluctuations. Investors should consider these risks alongside potential advantages.
Predicting whether Kin will reach $1 is highly speculative and depends on numerous factors. Given its current price, achieving $1 would require an astronomical increase, approximately 69,444 times its current value, which is quite doubtful
Reaching $10 for Kin is extremely unlikely, requiring an unprecedented increase in market cap.
Reaching $100 from its current value would require an astronomical increase, which is highly unlikely given the current trend and typical market dynamics of cryptocurrencies.
Kin could potentially have a promising future if it continues to attract users and integrate into various platforms. Analysts forecast its price could reach between $0.000031 by 2025 and $0.000218 by 2030. However, like many similar digital currencies, Kin’s trajectory is unpredictable and will likely be influenced by various factors, such as broader market dynamics and community engagement.
In September 2025, the maximum price for Kin could reach around $0.000017, the minimum price of KIN in September could reach $0.000015, with a average price of $0.000016.
|Month
|Potential low ($)
|Potential average ($)
|Potential high ($)
|September
|$0.000015
|$0.000016
|$0.000017
In 2025 the price of Kin is forecasted to be at around a minimum value of $0.000017. The Kin price value can reach a maximum of $0.000019 with the average trading value of $0.000018 in USD.
|Year
|Potential low ($)
|Potential average ($)
|Potential high ($)
|2025
|$0.000017
|$0.000018
|$0.000019
|Year
|Minimum ($)
|Average ($)
|Maximum ($)
|2026
|$0.000024
|$0.000025
|$0.000030
|2027
|$0.000035
|$0.000036
|$0.000042
|2028
|$0.000048
|$0.000049
|$0.000059
|2029
|$0.000067
|$0.000070
|$0.000083
|2030
|$0.000100
|$0.000103
|$0.000117
|2031
|$0.000146
|$0.000150
|$0.000175
In 2026 the price of Kin is predicted to reach at a minimum level of $0.000024. The KIN price can reach a maximum level of $0.000030 with the average trading price of $0.000025.
in 2027 the KIN price could reach a maximum possible level of $0.000042 with the average forecast price of $0.000036.
The price of Kin is predicted to reach at a minimum level of $0.000048 in 2028. The Kin price can reach a maximum level of $0.000059 with the average price of $0.000049 throughout 2028.
The price of 1 Kin is expected to reach at a minimum level of $0.000067 in 2029. The KIN price can reach a maximum level of $0.000083 with the average price of $0.000070 throughout 2029.
In 2030 the price of Kin is expected to reach at a minimum price value of $0.000100. The KIN price can reach a maximum price value of $0.000117 with the average value of $0.000103.
Kin price is forecast to reach a lowest possible level of $0.000146 in 2031. As per our findings, the KIN price could reach a maximum possible level of $0.000175 with the average forecast price of $0.000150.KIN Price Prediction 2025-2031
|Firm
|2025
|2026
|Digitalcoinprice
|$0.0000235
|$0.0000276
|Changelly
|$0.0000231
|$0.0000294
|coincodex
|$ 0.0₅1517
|$ 0.0₅1595
Cryptopolitan’s KIN price predictions propose a somewhat positive outlook for the token’s future price should the market recover soon. According to our expert analysis, if the bulls back the token, KIN might record a maximum price of $0.000024 by the end of 2025 and an average price of $0.000021 in 2025. This is not investment advice. Always do your own research and understand the risks involved before making investment decisions in the cryptocurrency market.