KindlyMD Acquires 5,744 Bitcoins to Expand Nakamoto Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company KindlyMD announced that it had acquired 5,743.91 bitcoins through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, bringing its total holdings to 5,764.91.

This was the company's first Bitcoin purchase since the completion of its merger with Nakamoto, with a transaction value of approximately $679 million at an average price of $118,204.88 per Bitcoin. KindlyMD CEO David Bailey stated that this move reflects the company's belief in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for businesses and institutions, and that it plans to accumulate 1 million Bitcoins over the long term to drive a new era of global finance.

Earlier news reported that KindlyMD completed US$200 million in convertible bond financing to increase its holdings of Bitcoin .